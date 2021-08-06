Rankings are a big thing. Everyone has rankings. West Virginia is stunningly consistent in these rankings. Whatever the measure is, if the idea is to be ranked high, West Virginia is ranked low. If it’s to be ranked low, West Virginia is ranked high.
You know West Virginia has an addiction problem. Did you know that applies to email as well as drugs? West Virginians check their email an average of 21 times a day compared to a national average of 14 times a day, making this the fifth most email-addicted state in America. This according to TaskHusky, an outfit that evidently is unaffiliated with dogs. I learned about the email rankings by checking my work email. Just sayin’.
I am not sure where one wants to rank in email addiction, but it seems impressive to be fifth in a state rated as having the second-slowest internet speed in the country, at least according to highspeedinternet.com.
Many of these rankings are of a texture similar to much of the rest of the information slung at us by shameless click-baiters seeking not to inform and enlighten but to capture our attention long enough to thrust sales pitches in front of us and then collect from advertisers while we play a part akin to responders to desperate emails from Nigeria. It’s all so much worthless waste flowing through the internet like the stuff in the pipes beneath our streets.
In West Virginia, this might be truer than in other places. Who needs anyone else telling us something else wrong here?
But some information warrants attention. Some rankings matter. Some measures ought to be tracked because they are measures of our progress, or lack of it. West Virginia cannot and must not allow current conditions to prevail. The state is in a 70-year population slide. Its economy and education systems are among the country’s worst. These things can be changed. The state can be righted. But that can only happen if we begin following the measures and demanding improvement.
Among the starting points for transforming this state is identifying the measures that matter, agreeing on them and then charting our progress in the same way a business might chart its progress toward a goal or an athlete might track his or her advancement toward a personal record. Here are some benchmarks to consider:
n Growth in gross domestic product. West Virginia ranked 48th among the 50 states in per-capita gross domestic product in 2018, according to the most recent federal statistics. Reviving the state’s economy will necessitate lifting this figure.
n Year-over-year job growth. The state also ranked 48th in this category. Republicans and Democrats alike should agree that this matters. No one cares where West Virginia ranks on the email list. But being a leader in job growth is important.
n Median household income growth. Everyone knows West Virginia ranks low in this category. The objective is to start increasing this figure at a faster rate than other states. If that happens consistently, someday West Virginia won’t be at the bottom anymore.
n Number of companies funded by venture capital. You won’t find this list many places. But venture capital funds more than 16% of U.S. gross domestic product and 9% of private sector employment. Luring venture capital can be a vital economic driver.
n Cost-of-living index. Plenty works against West Virginia. But this statistic favors the state. West Virginia ranks among America’s top third for affordability. That’s partly attributable to the state of the economy. But places like Pittsburgh have improved economically and remained affordable.
This is only a sampling of economic indicators that we’ll be closely tracking and for which we’ll be holding the leadership of West Virginia accountable. It’s time to put the state back to work and to start driving it to the top of select rankings truly worth our time, attention and energy.