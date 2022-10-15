Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Lee Wolverton

Lee Wolverton

 Dylan Vidovich | HD media photo

As newspapers teeter and some fall, gaps are widening with a few scattered souls scrambling to fill the void.

South of Chicago, Amethyst J. Davis, a former New York University student, has started the Harvey World Herald, a neighborhood newspaper covering Harvey, Illinois, a town so thick with corruption, the feds recently raided City Hall and the police department on the same day. The story of Davis’ effort to chronicle the woes in her hometown is recounted in the latest edition of Editor & Publisher, the industry trade journal. The odds for her fledgling publication are long.

Lee Wolverton is the vice president of news and executive editor of HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4802 or lwolverton@hdmediallc

.com.

