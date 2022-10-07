Some corporate executives are crooks in suits. Some corporate newspaper executives are crooks in empty suits.
This partly explains the industry’s predicament. News organizations reach approximately 136 million adults each week, according to the News Media Alliance. That is more than double newspapers’ combined peak weekday circulation of 63.3 million reached in 1984. Inflation-adjusted newspaper industry revenues have plunged 75% since then. Only newspapers could take a larger audience and make less money.
Newspapers have had help slitting their own throats, which they’d need. Otherwise, they’d miss. Big Tech has feasted, setting up a rigged game so that even while newspapers increase digital audience, they remain locked out of billions of dollars in digital revenue. Sixty percent of all U.S. digital ad revenue is captured by Google and Facebook, two companies that rely on everyone else for content, allow everyone else to carry the cost of people producing that content and covering the liability for it and yet make most of the money.
Faithful readers of this column know all about this. Especially Bruce Taylor in Fort Gay. He sent me a copy of populist commentator Jim Hightower’s monthly newsletter, the September edition of which carried the headline, “When local papers die, the ghouls rush in.” Hightower skillfully chronicled the travails of newspapers, starting with an account of his local daily, the Austin American-Statesman in Texas, another in a long list of the industry’s once-greats.
Today, as Hightower explained it, the “American-Statesman is one of hundreds of local journalism zombies that rely on a bare number of mostly longtime readers like me who cling to a memory of what used to be and a flickering hope that, surely, the thing won’t get worse. And then it does.”
Well, of course, it does. Industrywide newsroom employment has been more than halved since 2006, from more than 74,000 to slightly more than 30,000. That trend coincided with an industrywide advertising revenue dip from $49.4 billion to $9.6 billion in just 15 years.
Advertising departments like ours and others across the business didn’t suddenly forget how to sell. Newsrooms didn’t forget how to report. The internet is suffocating the life from print. But millions of people read online. The problem is that Google, principally, and the rest of Big Tech control the digital advertising infrastructure, choke competition and funnel most of the money to themselves.
Some people in our business think circulation revenue can fill the void. Some people in our business are damn fools. Circulation revenue has increased since 2005 — by a whopping one-third of 1%. Adjusted for inflation, circulation revenue decreased 30% over that period.
Circulation revenue at most newspapers still largely is derived from print subscriptions, although digital subscriptions are increasing. Newspapers are right to pursue digital subscriptions as a revenue driver. But believing digital subscriptions can close the gap left by Big Tech siphoning tens of billions of dollars in digital ad revenue requires a kind of mental contortion accomplished only by stuffing one’s head up a primary orifice. Breaking Big Tech’s hold on digital advertising is the only meaningful hope for survival.
Accomplishing that requires getting newspaper executives, corporate or otherwise, to agree, which is like asking cockroaches to march single-file at the flick of a light switch. Corporate newspapers and newspaper associations are rallying around what’s known as the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act. This would allow newspapers to collectively bargain with Google and Facebook. Newspapers can’t do that now, ironically, because it would violate antitrust law, the very thing many people contend Google and Facebook are doing.
Hightower supports confronting Google and Facebook but is skeptical of corporate newspapers pushing this legislation. “Future payments” to these corporate newspapers, he writes, would go “straight into their distant bank vaults.” Please see the lead to this column.
Or better, follow our lead. HD Media, the locally owned publisher of this newspaper, is battling Google and Facebook in court after filing an antitrust claim last year. More than 250 newspapers have followed. More should. Especially those not owned by hedge fund capitalists and massive financial consortiums, as in the case of Hightower’s American-Statesman. We need to take the fight to our foes, not wait on Congress to produce a fix, which is like screaming at grass expecting it to grow.
Those leading the large corporations who’ve controlled the newspaper industry for the past 25 years have been the ruin of it. While the industry was being pillaged, they were collecting country club receipts. There are more letters in their job titles than points in their IQs.
To many of these corporate chumps, the idea of confronting Big Tech in court is madness. It’s poking the bear. It’s the kind of thing that would draw sneers from all the other pinky-waggers at the club. HD Media? That’s a crazy hillbilly outfit in West Virginia. Challenging Google and Facebook? That’s David and Goliath.
Late to the game again, the stiffs in corporate boardrooms still haven’t heard who won that one. They can read about it here when it happens again.