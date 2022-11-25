Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Lee Wolverton

Lee Wolverton

 Dylan Vidovich | HD media photo

This country does not forget her history so much as having never known it, rendering at once invisible while indelible the imprint of Jay Cooke.

Following the Civil War and the Union effort that he helped finance, Cooke became intoxicated with Duluth, Minnesota, and the notion of rail connecting the Pacific to the Great Lakes. His bank poured depositors’ money into financing construction of the Northern Pacific Railway but overestimated available capital and collapsed. That was a spark in the tinder that set off the Panic of 1873 and the subsequent Long Depression.

Stories you might like

Lee Wolverton is the vice president of news and executive editor of HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4802 or lwolverton@hdmediallc

.com.

Recommended for you