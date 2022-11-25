This country does not forget her history so much as having never known it, rendering at once invisible while indelible the imprint of Jay Cooke.
Following the Civil War and the Union effort that he helped finance, Cooke became intoxicated with Duluth, Minnesota, and the notion of rail connecting the Pacific to the Great Lakes. His bank poured depositors’ money into financing construction of the Northern Pacific Railway but overestimated available capital and collapsed. That was a spark in the tinder that set off the Panic of 1873 and the subsequent Long Depression.
Many people know of the Great Depression but not the Long. The latter stretched 65 months, 20 longer than the better-known contraction of the 1930s. All roads, country or otherwise, don’t lead to West Virginia, but this one did. The economic collapse set off by railroad speculation provided the kindling for the Great Upheaval, the railroad strike that began July 14, 1877, in Martinsburg.
During the construction boom following the war, thousands of railroad crews, frequently composed of immigrants, toiled from sunup to sundown, for 16 hours a day, six days a week, in blazing heat and numbing cold, blasting through rock in explosions that sometimes took workers’ lives.
They lived in squalid construction camps alongside the tracks they laid for $2.50 a day, spilling their sweat and blood while railroad tycoons and financiers like Cooke dwelled in mansions, some towering five stories and all built on the backs of other men. When banks wobbled and capital vanished, railroads slashed crews’ meager wages, not once but twice in eight months. A rule of the era endures, and will so until humanity’s course finally reaches its end: When those of means stumble, those without means pay still more from increasingly less until nothing remains and new chattel arrives.
Crews for the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad in Martinsburg sought to upend this reality and were successful only to slight degrees. They struck. Following a 10% pay cut, workers uncoupled locomotives and declared that none of the 600 trains stranded there would leave until the railroad restored wages to their previous rate. Federal troops, with the help of militias and the National Guard, finally broke the strike 52 days after it began.
The Upheaval had spread by then to cities in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, Illinois and Missouri. Workers burned buildings and rolling stock. The roots were sown for unrest to follow. That included the May 4, 1886, Haymarket massacre in Chicago.
Workers there demanded what is law now, an eight-hour workday, holding to the premise of what was called the Eight-Hour Movement: “Eight hours for work, eight hours for rest, eight hours for what we will.” Supporters of this idea included anarchists, nihilists, communists, ministers and still-nascent trade unions with origins trailing to shortly before the outbreak of the Civil War.
A group gathered in a light evening rain to hear speakers orating from the back of an open wagon as police stood watch. First, a labor activist and editor spoke, and then another, before giving way to a minister. The bomb blast came at slightly after 10:30 p.m., sending metal fragments screaming into the bodies of police marching in to break up the rally. In the smoldering darkness, police pulled their revolvers and began firing, some shots striking fellow officers.
Seven police officers and four onlookers were killed, and many others were wounded. In subsequent weeks, police raided the homes and offices of union members and anarchists suspected of playing a part in the affair. Eight people were convicted of conspiracy, and four men — including the two editors who spoke and another man who wasn’t there when the bomb went off — were hanged.
Thus, the Great Upheaval came to a great heaving end with little gained in the moment and about 100 lives lost. The Adamson Act of 1916 gave railroad workers an eight-hour workday, with additional pay for overtime. The Fair Labor Standards Act signed in 1938 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt made the eight-hour day the law of the land for all workers.
By then, Cooke had regained the wealth he lost in the Panic and died at 83, peacefully and in comfort, in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania.
Having forgotten history or never known it makes it difficult to learn its lessons. Those from the Upheaval remain relevant but unheeded. Affluence for the few and rights for the many frequently are acquired by the blood of those who never know the comforts of either. Failing to remember them potentially dooms us to repeating their hardships — and the country’s.
