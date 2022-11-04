Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Lee Wolverton

Lee Wolverton

 Dylan Vidovich | HD media photo

Few of the damnable sorts plodding about American life are more damnable than the politician, whose annual hour in the election limelight is at hand once more.

The mere stench of politics lures to it, like flies and cockroaches, cads and curs of every kind, cheats, chiselers and chumps, Bible thumpers and first-stone throwers, loons and louts, self-lovers and others-haters, soulless, mindless, heedless and all of them everywhere wanting your vote and mine.

Stories you might like

Lee Wolverton is the vice president of news and executive editor of HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4802 or lwolverton@hdmediallc

.com.

Tags

Recommended for you