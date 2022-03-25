If you have come this far with the intent of reading to the end, the message that follows likely will not be applicable to you, although it might be of interest. You, dear reader, are a rare sort, among a breed of people in this state and country nearing extinction, those who seek and yearn for understanding, those with eyes to see and ears to hear, those, alas, who give a good damn.
Ours are voices in a void, rendered inaudible amid the roar of mindless yammering masses and the buzz of slumbering dullards whose freedom is being stolen while they doze. This state and country are being systematically decimated by idiocy of every kind, that of fools buying the cheap ideological merchandise peddled by policy pimps and that of idlers drifting in a sea of their own oblivion.
Here’s the latest:
Roughly three weeks ago, during the political charade known as the governor’s COVID-19 press briefing, Jim Justice harangued on Phil Kabler, the longtime Charleston Gazette-Mail Statehouse reporter who has retired but continues penning his weekly column. That column frequently includes criticism of the governor and is a perpetual source of his ire.
Following the governor’s rant, Kabler learned that his card permitting him access to the Capitol where he has worked for nearly half his existence had been deactivated.
At this point, to my thinking, none of this would yet be worthy of mention in this space. But, of course, there’s more. Kabler was advised by Kevin Foreman, the director of the state Division of Protective Services and Capitol Police, which falls under the oversight of the governor, that a written explanation of the deactivation would be provided. It never was.
I requested an explanation, calling and emailing Foreman, and never received a reply.
Presumably, this means there is no objective rationale for the action. It certainly could not have been based on Kabler now being part-time, since the Capitol is largely occupied by part-timers, from lawmakers to the governor himself.
The latest Kabler clash followed Justice’s counsel denying the Gazette-Mail’s request last year for utility records from the Governor’s Mansion. Justice’s lawyer comically said he was not legally required to provide the documents on the grounds that the mansion is the governor’s personal residence. The most open secret in Charleston is that the governor does not reside in the city, despite having signed an agreement to do so.
Whether one favors his politics or not, it ought to matter that Justice holds the state’s highest public office yet refuses public accountability. The Governor’s Mansion is not his house. It belongs to the taxpayers of West Virginia, and its records are the public’s. Capitol Police are not his private force but an agency of the taxpayers. The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, providing for freedom of the press, is not a line item for him to veto.
His is a regime that views itself above the public, above transparency, above providing explanations or records or responses to anyone but its admirers. It is a regime answerable only to itself.
And its disdain for accountability is cancerous.
North of the city where Justice never sleeps, in Monongalia County, the Gazette-Mail is continuing what so far has been a losing battle to compel the West Virginia University Board of Governors to obey open meetings law.
Similar breaches of that law are occurring in Fairmont, where the Pierpont Community and Technical College Board of Governors has discussed in secret such topics as cost-cutting and relocating programs, according to a recent report in the Times West Virginian.
Anyone who believes in the principles upon which this country was founded, that we are to be a free republic rather than a flock of sheep ruled by despots, should be outraged by government slinking into secrecy, shutting the door to the public with one hand while confiscating the public’s money through taxes with the other.
That is at the heart of the concept of open government: Those who govern can take your tax money, but they must let you see how they operate. This is partly why a free press is needed.
Streets and highways are policed by men and women with badges. Imagine what would happen if drivers knew no one would police them. We the people police government. What happens when those who govern know we won’t police them?
Readers who’ve come this far know the answer and see it unfolding before them. But we are too few. The masses are frogs in pots, unaware of the water bubbling.