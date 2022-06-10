Acceptance of futility is bliss but doing this requires ignorance, which one acquires only naturally even if later it may be applied willfully.
Some Americans whose forefathers willed themselves to feats of heroism in wars among themselves and across the seas are now willful in their disdain of facts. Ned Chilton, the former editor of The Charleston Gazette, is famously credited with the phrase “sustained outrage” and less famously credited with declaring, “The news is what I say it is.” I particularly delight in the latter remark.
Many Americans and many in this state particularly delight in a variation of this: Reality is what they say it is. The original line evinced the swagger for which Chilton is remembered more than 30 years after his passing. The variation evinces a society loosed from reason’s moorings.
Alex Mooney, the Republican congressman from Charles Town by way of Maryland, is the latest representation of this. He bested David McKinley in the Republican primary pitting two incumbents against one another in the 2nd District, redrawn following the state’s loss of a congressional seat.
An engineer by trade, McKinley twice sinned, leading to his defeat by 19 percentage points. First, he supported a package that sends hundreds of millions of dollars to West Virginia to repair infrastructure badly in need of repair. Second, he failed to gain the imprimatur of former president Donald Trump, acquirable only on bended knee.
One sin leads to another, in McKinley’s case, his first giving President Joe Biden — conqueror of Trump in the 2020 presidential election — a victory of sorts by supporting Biden’s effort to pass an initiative into law, a rare occurrence in his tenure.
Never mind that Biden’s infrastructure bill pumps money into West Virginia that the state could not otherwise get. Trump’s principles are rotten at their roots and, like the points in his intelligence quotient, countable on one hand with digits missing. Foremost is the principle that Trump must always win, even when he clearly did not. A corollary of this is Biden must never win, even when he clearly did. Biden’s every loss salves the wound in Trump’s ego that gapes widest, that of having lost the presidential election to an opponent 20 years past a never-remarkable prime. When Biden wins anything, Trump’s wound opens anew.
Trump feasts on people of wilted wills the way demons feast on the souls of the damned and ghouls do the blood of the living dead. The more they cower and whimper before him, the more liquid their spines, the more life Trump gains. Take from Trump his simpering Republican sycophants, men masquerading as men, like Sen. Ted Cruz, the troll from Texas, and the political phenomenon of Trump dies in its own dust.
Being one of these givers of life to Trump is Mooney’s sole argument for being one of this state’s two representatives in Congress. He offers nothing else. But being this got him that 19-point victory in May and will get him another in November. In 2024, it could get him into the U.S. Senate.
There is, of course, a simple reason for this. No matter the number of Bibles thumped, it isn’t souls many voters in this state care about but soles. They want elected representatives whose tongues are attached, surgically or otherwise, to the bottoms of Trump’s shoes. Trump doesn’t wear a beard, and he’d never sacrifice a damn thing, but he’s Jesus here.
Mooney knows this and plays to it. That is his right. Why stop doing what works? For principle? That’s for losers.
Let the ideologues clang. If Trump is what you want, you sure as hell don’t need my permission. Freedom of worship in this country means you can worship him the same as any other fabricated god.
But where precisely is the line where one ventures too far? Mooney is an ethics shambles, according to findings of the Office of Congressional Ethics. He is paid $174,000 annually to represent this state in Congress yet needs campaign funds to buy fast food near his home and staffers to babysit his children, fetch his dry-cleaning and arrange a family vacation to Aruba largely on donor money. He depicts the office’s investigation as unfair. Of course, he does.
Whether Mooney genuinely doubts the merits of Biden’s infrastructure bill is between him and the reality television star before whom he kneels. But if ethics were clothes, Mooney would be the elected representative wearing nothing but the gleam for Trump in his eyes. It’s not a pretty sight.
That reality can’t be altered, no matter what else anyone says it is.