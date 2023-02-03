Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Lee Wolverton

 Dylan Vidovich | HD media photo

An infection is spreading in America. It is new neither to humankind nor to the country. But having lain dormant for a generation, it is awakened and aflame.

People who possess power are abusing it, not in smoky backrooms but before our eyes and with our imprimatur. Too many of us who lack power are clutching at it through those who possess it and against others whom we perceive to be weaker than ourselves. Those in the public sphere no longer shrink from wrongdoing. They embrace it because we embrace it.

