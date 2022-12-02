Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Lee Wolverton

Lee Wolverton

 Dylan Vidovich | HD media photo

Conspicuous by absence of scrutiny over recent affairs at the state’s flagship university is its primary proprietor, the man of bow ties and alliterative nomenclature.

Gordon Gee presides over West Virginia University, an institution where tuition and fees are increasing while budgeted fiscal year operating margin is decreasing.

Lee Wolverton is the vice president of news and executive editor of HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4802 or lwolverton@hdmedia

llc.com.

