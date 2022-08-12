Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Lee Wolverton

Lee Wolverton

 Dylan Vidovich | HD media photo

Sludge ponds provide greater enlightenment than can be dredged from social media, the domain of bottom screechers, witless wanderers, limited characters and no character.

It is therefore with an acknowledgement of futility that I write in response to the bilge that bubbled there last weekend over the ghastly suggestion that people pay to read the content we produce. For this column’s regular readers, whose keen intellects are self-evident, the following explanation will be painfully rudimentary. Bear with me, friends. As for the rest of you lot, I labor under no delusion that you will or can be persuaded, but I will endeavor as much nonetheless.

Stories you might like

Lee Wolverton is the vice president of news and executive editor of HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4802 or lwolverton@hdmediallc

.com.

Recommended for you