Sludge ponds provide greater enlightenment than can be dredged from social media, the domain of bottom screechers, witless wanderers, limited characters and no character.
It is therefore with an acknowledgement of futility that I write in response to the bilge that bubbled there last weekend over the ghastly suggestion that people pay to read the content we produce. For this column’s regular readers, whose keen intellects are self-evident, the following explanation will be painfully rudimentary. Bear with me, friends. As for the rest of you lot, I labor under no delusion that you will or can be persuaded, but I will endeavor as much nonetheless.
Objections to paying to read stories are predictable and predictably obtuse.
Some social media posters suggest we rely solely on advertising revenue and forgo payment for content. Tear down this paywall, they say. This proves that broadband can reach anywhere, even the rocks under which some people crawl.
Before Al Gore invented the internet, this newspaper and thousands of others across the country expected payment for content and got it through single-copy sales and subscriptions. The business model was predicated on the notion that paid circulation demonstrated to advertisers that consumers valued the product, assuring advertisers’ messages would be seen. People paying to have a paper delivered or to buy one at a newsstand could be expected to read the thing, see the ads and spend money at advertisers’ businesses.
Free papers existed but widely were regarded as junk, a description proved accurate in most cases, though not all. Free papers could not charge the same rates for ads as paid papers because they couldn’t demonstrate value and couldn’t prove actual readership.
Before the internet, newspapers provided a unique medium for advertisers to communicate their message to potential customers. Newspapers brought market penetration and staying power, reaching into tens of millions of homes and, through print, sticking there rather than disappearing in a blink, as in the case of television and radio.
Then came the digital wave. Over time, it provided effective alternatives for advertisers to distribute their message. If there’s anyone more lacking in brain function than many of the trolls trudging about social media, it’s the corporate newspaper executives of the 1990s and early 2000s. They repeated in Manchurian fashion the pathologically moronic mantra that “the web wants to be free,” deciding to give away on newspaper websites the same content for which print readers were (and are) expected to pay.
This illogic can be defended only by illogic. The inevitable demise of print succeeds it. Both print circulation and print advertising revenue are in freefall. When the Baby Boomer generation goes, print will go with it.
Digital advertising could fill the revenue void but doesn’t. Big Tech, mostly Google and Facebook, swallow this income in gushers while leaving newspapers and others gasping for drips. In 2005, those two companies’ combined revenues accounted for less than an eighth of the newspaper industry’s total advertising income. Today, their combined revenues are more than 20 times that of the entire newspaper industry’s from advertising, which plunged more than 80% over 15 years.
HD Media, publisher of this newspaper, has filed a pioneering antitrust claim against Google and Facebook. While that case proceeds through the courts, the impact of those companies’ anti-competitive practices perpetuates.
For the first time since 1956, the earliest year for which data are available, circulation revenue has surpassed advertising as the industry’s primary source of income. Circulation revenue is derived from print and digital subscriptions and single-copy sales. In other words, newspapers’ primary source of income now is money paid to read content. Some holdouts in our business continue to post their work for free. Those who do this are whistling while their graves are dug.
Paying for anything, whether it’s to read this column or buy a loaf of bread, is a market decision. Those who don’t value what we produce are certainly within their rights not to spend the money. Naturally, we hope you’ll decide otherwise, but we recognize and respect that the decision is yours.
What perturbs some of us, me, specifically, is indignation over us charging for content. You might choose to buy your bread at this store rather than that one, but you don’t expect it for free. We are a business with bills and people to pay, the same as your grocer and all the other places where you spend money.
Buy a subscription or day pass or don’t. You can be informed like the regular readers of the offerings in this space and the remainder of these pages, or you can plod about social media regurgitating the latest drivel. Those and other choices are yours. Just don’t begrudge us our right to seek a living.
Lee Wolverton is the vice president of news and executive editor of HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4802 or lwolverton@hdmediallc