Modern America is afflicted with a condition distinctly masculine, that of being lost and unwilling to ask for directions. Hubris is invariably a malady of three parts, that of being incognizant, unaware of one’s own incognizance and yet blindly self-assured.
America is no longer so self-assured collectively. That’s because so many of her people are blindly self-assured individually. This individualistic hubris, collected neatly in groups of two, is splintering the country and sinking it.
That might sound like what a letter writer, referring to a previous column, described as “hair-on-fire councils of despair,” but consider Polybius. The Greek historian who, fittingly, authored “The Histories,” detailing Rome’s rise to dominance, also foretold the empire’s collapse. Rome’s fall, Polybius wrote, would result from its success. “That all existing things are subject to decay and change is a truth that scarcely needs proof,” he explained, “for the course of nature is sufficient to force this conviction on us. There being two agencies by which every kind of state is liable to decay, the one external and the other a growth of the state itself.”
Decay from within, Polybius wrote, naturally followed triumph over trials, Rome’s rise, fueled on the battlefields of Carthage and Spain, and America’s, by her victories in the great wars of the past century. “When a state has weathered many great perils and subsequently attains to supremacy and uncontested sovereignty,” the historian wrote, “it is evident that, under the influence of long established prosperity, life will become more extravagant and the citizens more fierce in their rivalry regarding office and other objects than they ought to be.”
Rome’s ruin came nearly five centuries after Polybius’ passing, but his writing precisely traced the fault lines leading to the empire’s collapse. It is perhaps a human condition that, when we’ve gained our greatest victories, we become vulnerable to corrosive forces within us, to complacency and vice, to simply losing our way.
Boxer Buster Douglas pulled off one of sport’s greatest upsets, knocking out “Iron” Mike Tyson in 1990 to win the heavyweight crown, then lost his championship belt later the same year, ballooned to nearly 400 pounds and never regained the title. The descent of a country is more complex than the fall of a fighter. Where America stands now is the result of the path the country’s been following for 60 years, since President John F. Kennedy decided to “draw a line in the sand” against communism by wading into the Vietnam conflict. Economist John Kenneth Galbraith famously cautioned Kennedy about the “danger we shall replace the French as a colonial force in the area and bleed as the French did.”
Kennedy did not yield. By the time of his assassination in Dallas in November 1963, 16,000 Americans were stationed in South Vietnam. Under Kennedy’s successor, Lyndon Baines Johnson, the United States engaged in all-out war, eventually costing 59,000 American lives and ultimately accomplishing nothing. The communists won and the seeds of America’s steady disintegration within were sown.
Now, the country is in a strange place where her people increasingly are oblivious to the needs of the communities in which they live, obsessed with the senseless politics of Washington and profoundly unmindful and unknowing of the larger picture and the history that shapes it. Our national narcissism is spiritually and intellectually suffocating us.
When we ought to be striving to find a way out of the darkness into which we’ve cast ourselves, we are instead hoarding gasoline and blowing up our Hummers, the way drivers did in South Carolina and Florida after the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline. We could do with a bit of listening to one another and helping one another, but that, evidently, is for suckers.
It isn’t just our spirits, our sense of community, that have failed us but our minds. It isn’t more gas or more toilet paper that we need, but more critical thinking, more reasoning skills, more shutting up and more shutting down on social media.
Polybius isn’t here to tell us what becomes of us. Perhaps a fall from atop the world was assured from the moment America arrived there. But it is plain enough that ours is a country in decline and that decline is nobody’s doing but our own. If we proceed on the path we followed to get here, our trajectory will continue following the same arc into the dirt. We are ourselves the way out. We either take a new direction together or live with where the current one inevitably leads.