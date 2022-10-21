Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Lee Wolverton

Lee Wolverton

 Dylan Vidovich | HD media photo

Having no better ideas, some people pursue public trust principally by means of duplicity in hopes it will be downed by dupes voting accordingly.

That’s the case in Arizona, where a blow-dried TV anchor is running for governor partly on the platform of media chastisement, an increasingly popular stratagem among those with little else to offer. Kari Lake bemoans her unfair treatment by the media from which she sprang, the irony lost on her like other concepts requiring use of polysyllabic terms.

Lee Wolverton is the vice president of news and executive editor of HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4802 or lwolverton@hdmediallc.com.

