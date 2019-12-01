Leonard Pitts: 'Here, right matters' (Opinion)

Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

A few showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

A few showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.