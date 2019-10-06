Leonard Pitts: Trump's civil war (Opinion)

Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Heavy thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Heavy thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.