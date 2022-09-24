Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

I have a feeling that with the burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, a gallant and dutiful monarch has been laid to rest, but so has an empire. And millions have been given license to weep for her and for ourselves.

The British summoned up centuries of history in a show of pageantry that none of us will see again — and which, in truth, may never be seen again.

Llewellyn King is executive producer and host of “White House Chronicle” on PBS. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

