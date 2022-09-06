Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Uber model is changing America. First, it made a business out of the family car. Then it made a business out of the spare room or vacation house. Soon it might make a business out of the roof over your head.

That is the dream of a group of hugely successful entrepreneurs who see roofs as the next big monetization of a widely held capital asset.

Llewellyn King is executive producer and host of “White House Chronicle,” on PBS. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

