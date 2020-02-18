Mark Sadd: WV can be a solar state, along with fossil fuels (Opinion)

Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, gets it right in joining his colleagues to tout a bill that would encourage new solar power generation in West Virginia.
“We can be a coal state. We can be a gas state. We can be a solar state,” Woelfel said. Senate Bill 583 would give the state’s regulated electricity monopolies the flexibility to build solar plants and to charge more for green power to customers that want to pay more for it.
Without the reform, the power companies would have to show regulators that building solar power projects would be cost-effective for all ratepayers, nearly impossible under current measures. Despite its positive press, solar power is neither cost-effective nor reliable, a few of the dirty little secrets of clean energy.
Still, SB 583 passed unanimously out of the Senate as an example of sensible bipartisanship.
SB 583 also is an example of lawmakers heeling to out-of-state corporations that want a quid pro quo: the option of tapping renewable energy sources before investing in new factories in West Virginia. It is the rare case in which progressives are freely submitting to the demands of big business that economic development authorities are trying to lure with our new-found, Republican-led, God-fearing, gun-toting commitment to green energy.
The progressives need not be embarrassed about their hypocrisy. It’s OK to respond to the demands of the market — although not always, I would be the first to say. We are not required to be stupid when the market asks us to be.
Sometimes, market forces require us to respond to fashion.
“Many of today’s companies are going green and demand a different product than coal or natural gas,” Sen. Charles Clemens, R-Wetzel, said. “We have been blessed in West Virginia with an abundance of those natural resources, and we continue to sell those into the market. We need to add solar to our inventory of products that we sell. West Virginia needs to be known as the energy state.”
Diversifying the state’s and the nation’s power generation to include water, wind and solar is good for all kinds of reasons, including national security and greenhouse gas reduction that some people worry about.
If a big out-of-state corporation flew in on its solar-powered Lear jet to take me to lunch to talk about clean energy, first, I would order the lobster Thermidor and a bottle of Chateau Margaux Premier Grand Cru Classe circa 2009. (That would be for starters.) Then, during the roasted albino pheasant course with parslied Byelorussian fingerling potatoes, I would work into the conversation why its executive management should thank West Virginia and its abundant natural gas for our nation’s global leadership on net reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.
Burning natural gas, now plentiful and cheap, is more than twice as clean as burning coal, although coal itself remains plentiful and cheap.
Credit natural gas power plants, not solar farms, for the rapid displacement of coal-fired electricity generation. Coal-burning electricity output dropped 18 percent in 2018 alone, and again by a smaller amount in 2019. The trend will continue, although the complete displacement of coal in power generation will take a very long time to occur.
The United States did not need to sign the Paris Climate Accord, binding on no nation that did sign it, to achieve the reductions it has. Perhaps for the first time in the nation’s history, pollution from cars, buses and planes represents the largest share of greenhouse gases in the United States.
The fast rise in gas-fired power generation and the fast drop overall in greenhouse gas emissions from power plants are the direct result of the so-called fracking revolution that many progressives despise and oppose. Yet, because of fracking, we are swimming in a sea of natural gas.
One of the progressive standard-bearers, presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has pledged to ban fracking, or, for all practical purposes, to reverse the nation’s dramatic reduction in greenhouse gases.
Sanders is the head-on favorite to win West Virginia’s Democrat primary.
Despite his anti-green stance on natural gas, will Sanders’ fans in West Virginia stick with him in May?