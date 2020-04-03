Philip Maramba: Are you OK? (Opinion)

You doing OK?
If I might borrow the words of our governor, that’s been my big $64 question for the past couple of weeks.
I ask it of my buddy, JJ, a hospital physician in Northern California.
I ask it of my sister, Joy, a critical care nurse at Ruby Memorial, in Morgantown.
I ask it of my neighbor, Herb, a retired accountant up the street.
Funny thing about Herb is, I’ve lived two houses down for the better part of 20 years but didn’t introduce myself to him until about three weeks ago.
We always waved at each other, but I was always in my car and he was usually walking his dog or doing yard work or getting the mail.
We finally had a conversation as I stopped at his driveway after taking a walk with my kids. As this was just before social distancing became the recommended practice to stem the tide of the coronavirus, I got in just under the wire to shake his hand.
The whole encounter kind of encapsulates one aspect of my COVID-19 experience: I take walks. I wave. I ask the question.
I’ve been lucky enough to be able to work from home. While I make regular efforts to get up and stretch, after a day in front of a computer, I’m ready to decompress.
As I share a workspace with our cat, who feels fairly inconvenienced that I’m in “her” bedroom, I try to accommodate her by opening the drapes on the small side window, instead of the three big ones on the other side of the room.
So the work-from-home, self-care advice to get outside and exercise dovetails nicely with my need to unwind and see the sun after I’ve punched the virtual clock.
Bearing in mind that getting through this crisis is a marathon and not a sprint, I’m working to avoid burnout. I’ve been making a point to not get absorbed in it or the work involved in mitigating it as I make my way around.
At this point, I’ve been feeling drained enough that I don’t feel up to a jog around our neighborhood’s rolling terrain, so I settle for a brisk walk. (A little less brisk if I’ve got both kids in tow.)
These excursions have been fairly therapeutic in that, for the first time in a long time, we’re actually having a mild spring instead of making the leap from temperatures in the frosty 20s straight to the muggy 90s.
The walks have provided a welcome distraction. I see daffodils and cherry blossoms. I see dogs and cats. I see neighbors — from at least 6 feet away — and I ask the question.
I ask out of genuine concern. While I’m not sure what I could do to help a person I hardly know, I’d be glad to do what I can.
I think another part of it is to acknowledge them. If I can put a smile on a person’s face for a fleeting second, maybe I helped give a bright spot to their day.
In that vein, I’d like to provide some sense of solidarity and encouragement. As the social media hashtags say, we’re “In This Together” and “We Can Do This.” We have to buck each other up for this fight, if we’re going to make it through.
As real-world as stepping outside my front door can be, I’m a little surprised at how similarly active I’ve been in the virtual world.
Given what a train wreck social media has become with its drama, pettiness and downright meanness, I come to regard it as a necessary evil for work purposes. I log in, I check my notices and I log off. Quick and dirty.
These days, though, I find myself doing what I’ve noticed I only do during the holidays: I scroll the Facebook timeline and actually react, respond and offer greetings.
I see that my pharmacist friend in Seattle and my cousin’s nurse wife in Baltimore are donned in protective gear and battling. I see acquaintances and friends getting laid off. I see others whose friends are scared because the virus has entered their lives.
So I check in on them and ask the question.
While I can’t ask it of you personally, I do hope you’re all doing OK.
Have faith. Be kind. Take courage. Let’s go.