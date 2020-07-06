Philip Maramba: Confronting my own prejudice (Opinion)

The events following the horrific death of George Floyd have brought America’s relationship with race into a focus not seen in generations.
The protests and the response to them have forced us to re-examine our attitudes and beliefs on the treatment of Blacks and all people of color beyond the passing sentiment of “How awful,” or “That’s just the way it is.”
I get to view this from a weird middle ground, not only as an Asian, but as an Asian in Appalachia.
When I was in middle school, my father wordlessly explained to me how we would be judged in this country. He rubbed his finger across the back of his hand; it was the color of creamed coffee. He never took his eyes off me.
Having been singled out for abuse by kids I didn’t know out on the street or in the mall because of the shape of my eyes, I knew exactly what he meant.
As an immigrant from the Philippines, Dad recognized that despite the status that came with being a physician and having the fancy car, the country club membership and the trappings of success, there remained those who viewed us as inferiors.
He wanted his children to be in a position where our achievement would speak louder and more convincingly than our appearance in order to flourish in a culture where there were people like that.
My siblings and the children of our extended Filipino family were afforded a sort of racial neutrality growing up, being neither white nor black, mixing with either group yet standing apart simply because there weren’t many of us.
We weren’t like high-schoolers in a student body from the Bay Area or New York, with subsets of white kids, black kids or Latino kids, where we could be lumped in with the Asian kids. In southern West Virginia, we stood out in a crowd.
Throw in the fact that most of our parents came over as medical professionals to a part of the country that at the time sorely lacked health care providers, we were part of a rare and valued resource. Embraced by a community that we loved back, we were like a protected species.
From my perch, I observed life on both sides, privy to conversations on either side of prejudice and racism, from the handful that perpetuated it and all those it targeted. I listened and learned. I studied and read. Over the years, I even imagined myself colorblind — until the day I discovered I wasn’t.
I was writing a “man-in-the-stands” piece from the regional opening round of the 2006 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament outside of Detroit.
I struck up conversations with a few folks in the stands, to talk about their experience at the event. I spoke to people from Wheeling and Dayton, Ohio, and Ontario, Canada.
I introduced myself to a guy from Ann Arbor, Michigan, and we got to chatting and I asked what he did for a living. I figured he’d say something like working for the government or being in education or law enforcement.
Turned out he was a surgery resident at the University of Michigan.
I’m pretty sure the surprise on my face did not fail to register with him and I quickly worked to play it off. I’d only known one Black physician in my life, and I lived in a state where I hadn’t personally encountered any others. Meeting one that day was unexpected.
The good doctor let it slide. We spoke of what brought him and his friend to the tournament, the courtside sights and the cheerleading squads. I was still stunned enough, though, that I felt compelled to mention his profession in the story the next day.
I think about him whenever I wonder about where others learn their prejudices. This guy was no dummy, but being aware of the limited educational opportunities afforded to Black Americans, I had mentally placed a cap on how far he had gone.
I suppose I’d have been impressed by anyone saying they were studying medicine, but working with limited experiences, I created a rough sketch of a man before I had sat down to talk with him. How many times do I do that to a person?
I look at a suit. I see blond hair. I read a T-shirt. Who is this stranger to me?
Our views on race begin early, as soon as we can ascertain differences from what we see in the mirror and what’s outside our own homes. For better and worse, those views come to be focused by the lenses placed by our families, our classmates, our teachers and our communities. I can probably write a whole column on that alone.
In the same way we learn our prejudices over the course of a lifetime, it takes work to unlearn them. Or rather, it takes work to learn more about those who are not like ourselves. Maybe more importantly, we have to want to.
We all remember personal milestones: first crush, first kiss, first real job. I remember one I’m not proud of: the day I had to confront my own prejudice.
If I’ve learned nothing else from that day, it’s to treat each person — white, Black or brown — as a clean slate and to let them fill in their own blanks. Moreover, as St. Paul writes, my faith calls me to put on love in these efforts. Yet, in spite of all this, I know I stumble often and fail mightily. This is part of the ongoing conversation I have to have with myself.
But if I’m going to become a person who helps make the racial situation in this country better, I’m going to have to keep trying every single day. This is a lifetime’s work that I’m striving to pass along to my children.
A friend recounted when her father was choosing where to practice after he’d finished his medical residency. He was advised not to go to California or New Jersey, where there were large Filipino communities — his children wouldn’t assimilate if he moved there. He was counseled to go somewhere where he’d fall on either side of the black or white line.
In a way, that’s what’s happened with me. I’m not so much choosing a side, as lending my support to the one that needs it. I’m writing this because events have led me to not just be content with earnestly cheering on those putting their safety, their careers or their lives on the line fighting injustice and for their civil rights. I’m feeling it’s not enough any more to write about prejudice and racism obliquely so as to not create discomfort.
But as the protests and response to them have shown, the conversation and movement have little regard for anyone’s comfort. It’s time to step off the perch and use my perspectives to move the discussion forward when I can. I hope this public examination of conscience and confession is a start.