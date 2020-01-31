Philip Maramba: Losing Kobe too soon hits home for many (Opinion)

Hours after news broke of the death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant on Sunday, my old newspaper buddy, Gazette-Mail sportswriter Tom Bragg, shared a couple of posts on social media of his reaction:
“Dude in the Wendy’s drive thru asked if I was OK because I have obviously been crying. Told him why, and he broke down, too.”
It was a touching moment of our common humanity in the shared affection for a sports icon. Its poignancy was still hanging in the air when he continued:
“It’s one of those ‘I’ll always remember’ days and my lasting memory is going to be weeping over a bag of (spicy chicken nuggets) with the stranger who makes my cheeseburgers.”
Tom’s tweets contained everything sad, sweet and ridiculous about grief and loss. But it’s how we cope with sorrow, isn’t it?
As Tom would write in a column the next day, Bryant wasn’t even one of his favorite players, but he was surprised by how hard the news hit him; I felt the same way.
What shocked me about Bryant’s death was what shocked everyone: its suddenness, his age, the deeper tragedy in the deaths of his 13-year-old daughter, her basketball teammate and her parents, and on and on.
For my family and me, though, this was just another loss in what has become a season of losing family and friends. It’s been staggering enough that it’s given me pause to even wonder how much more we can take, because the year’s just beginning.
Burdened with the loss of a loved one or a person who held great meaning to us, the natural inclination is to lighten the load somehow — and humor is often the way we do it. Remembering funny stories, tics and foibles help to fill the void created by their absence.
Be it in a church, a funeral home or the drive-thru window at Wendy’s, looking back over a person’s life through a comic lens offers a shared opportunity to briefly consider the absurdity of life, with its brevity, struggles and quarrels.
In those bittersweet smiles and chuckles, we catch a fleeting glimpse of what’s important to us, where we place our priorities and what we value.
It could lead us to question: What about this person did we love and find so endearing? It might even lead us to ponder, “How can I make that a part of my life for others, to carry on that bit of their legacy, the bright, funny, passionate part of them?”
We lost my cousin Philip suddenly three weeks ago to an aortic aneurysm; he was the older brother I never had. His love of music had been an influence on me since I was a kid, and I’ll forever associate him with Stevie Wonder. I know I’m going to have to share with my kids the bounce and positivity they both possessed, along with lots and lots of tunes.
My Uncle Ely was a member of our extended Beckley family who finally succumbed two weeks ago to the slow ravages of Alzheimer’s disease. Unlike the shock of my cousin’s death days before, there was a sense of release in his passing. I think we all had our Uncle Ely stories and, while I know I’ll never match his talent for dancing the tango, I also know what a fiercely devoted father he was. I hope to always emulate that in the upbringing of my own children.
These are the kinds of mementos our loved ones bequeath to us in their passing. In remembering their stories and their virtues, they live on as we carry their torch a little further along. In lightening our burden of grief, we have a chance to add to our own light. Over time, possibly and improbably, in holding on, we eventually learn to let go.