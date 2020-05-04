Philip Maramba: Quarantine days going to the cats (Opinion)

When stay-at-home orders were being issued from coast to coast, the joke was that dogs would be overjoyed, while cats would be peeved at the prospect of their owners being home all day.
As a cat owner, I was pretty sure our girl would fall into the latter category, given her stereotypically feline tendencies and possible deep-seated resentment at being relegated to No. 3 after the arrival of our two children.
Sure enough, as I settled into a daily home-office routine, complete with opening a drape on a side window for a little sun, I don’t think our aging, plus-sized fur baby knew what to make of me being in “her” bedroom.
There were quizzical purrs and the occasional plaintive yowl as I sat clacking away at the keyboard and conducting loud conference calls on speaker. I’m sure she could barely hear herself think as she lay curled up on her loveseat throne.
Over time, though, I think she got used to me — and I to her.
Our pre-coronavirus routine went something like this: I’d get up and feed her at 6 a.m., then I’d get ready for work and disappear. Eight or nine hours later, I’d reappear and, my wife says, she would emerge from her fortress of solitude to greet me. Frankly, that made me feel kind of special, as if I were the only family member deemed worthy of her presence. (It might also have had something to do with my feeding her when I got home.)
Where before, I would lavish her with long, guilt-ridden belly rubs and gentle strokes under her chin, I’ve come to learn that she neither expects nor desires such attention through the long course of my workday. A few rubs on the bridge of her nose or scratches of her head as I walk out of the room would suffice.
I do feel I’ve put a crimp in her routine. My desk is next to a little pass-through that goes between rooms and that’s situated over an air duct. Apparently, she liked making that her warm little perch. For the first week or so when I began work-at-home, she’d nest facing me and I’d scratch her head or rub her nose. But these days? Ehh, not so much. She’s stopped the nesting and curls up on the loveseat and out of my sight or, more likely, with me out of her sight.
As she’s getting up in years and having difficulty on the stairs to the basement, we’ve moved her litter box upstairs to our half-bathroom. Things got awkward once when she and I actually shared it at the same time. Now, we seem to respect each other’s privacy.
Not long ago, though, she kind of laid things on a little thick when she made her presence abundantly clear with heavy footfalls and a great, heaving plop to the floor outside the door. She even positioned herself so that I could see her staring at me, her front paws crossed in impatient judgment.
Actually, these days, she seems kind of clingy and needy, flopping herself at my feet or right next to my desk chair. She even comes out to the living room as the family is watching television, then dramatically collapses on her side into a pitiable heap, looking forlorn and unloved. We dispatch the kids to pay her some attention and stroke her fur.
Apparently, I’m not the only one paying special attention to pet behaviors. The Wall Street Journal published a tongue-in-cheek point/counterpoint by a cat and dog about their opposing views of owners working from home. (Dogs: Stay! Cats: Go away!)
Of course, social media is a virtual menagerie of images of pets interrupting correspondents on news broadcasts or video conferences. I had a video chat with my regional office team this week that featured cameos from a couple of furry colleagues.
Slate magazine and The Independent newspaper from the United Kingdom weighed in with stories citing animal experts who say that, after weeks of 24/7 exposure to their owners, it’s possible that even loyal pets need some alone time, too. Apparently, it seems even Fido and Fluffy could benefit from some social distancing.