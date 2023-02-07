Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

It’s been interesting to watch the debate between Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Senate leaders about tax policy for the past few months.

Before the 2022 election, they were at odds over Amendment 2, which went down by a huge margin. It would have given the Legislature the authority to eliminate business equipment taxes, which fund local services. This could have meant a hit of over $500 million to local governments, schools, fire departments, libraries, etc. The main beneficiaries would be out-of-state corporations

Stories you might like

Rick Wilson works for the American Friends Service Committee and is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist.

Tags

Recommended for you