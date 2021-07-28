I was saddened to learn last Sunday that one of my heroes, the aptly named Robert “Bob” Moses, had died at age 86.
I came of age after the heroic period of the Civil Rights Movement. Over 30 years ago, at the beginning of my career with the American Friends Service Committee, I read Taylor Branch’s masterful book, “Parting the Waters: America in the King Years.” It was there that I learned of Moses’ harrowing work on behalf of voting rights and his deep commitment to grassroots leadership.
Moses, who earned a doctorate in philosophy, and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. had much in common but were also very different in some ways. Both were brilliant African-American civil rights leaders and tacticians. King was a public spokesman who did well on the public stage — and thank God for that. Moses, on the other hand, avoided the limelight and often worked behind the scenes to promote voting rights and elevate grassroots leaders in the deep South, while enduring beatings, gunshots, threats and jailings.
The philosopher Aristotle argued that the truly brave person isn’t incapable of feeling fear. Indeed, those without fear might be foolhardy or ignorant. A truly brave person does what the situation requires, however fearful.
I don’t know what Moses felt during the many times he put his body on the line for justice, often at the cost of physical brutality, but his courage never seemed to waver.
It’s an added irony that he died just as we’re bracing for another assault on voting rights aimed at rolling back the gains of the past.
Moses’ aversion to star status seems to have embodied the teachings of Jesus in the Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 5-7), where Jesus taught that his followers should do their good deeds (prayer, fasting, charity) away from public display or scrutiny.
Moses left the United States around 1966, eventually spending several years in Tanzania working as an educator.
On his return to America, he developed the Algebra Project, which aims to improve math skills and, ultimately, educational and occupation success for disadvantaged students, particularly those in the Black community.
I’m kind of jealous that my wife, Anna Megyesi, got the chance to meet Moses in the 1990s, when she was working for the AFSC in western Massachusetts and invited him to speak at an annual celebration of Martin Luther King Day. He accepted, but declined to speak about his work in the deep South in the early 1960s, preferring to talk about his work in promoting math skills.
He was the real deal. After learning of his death, I kept thinking of a line from Bob Marley’s song, “Exodus”: “Send us another brother Moses.” But I have the feeling they broke the mold when they made Bob Moses.