The U.S. House of Representatives recently voted on a bill that will, if enacted, will bring nothing but misery to thousands of West Virginians and millions of people across the country. It passed by a two vote majority.
To quote a former occupant of the White House, “Sad.”
The so-called “Limit, Save, and Grow Act,” which I like to think of as the “Retch, Croak, and Die Act,” will force automatic and devastating cuts in discretionary federal spending that would overwhelmingly hit working class and low-income people. And it will probably hit West Virginia harder than any other state.
It’s a classic example of political hostage taking by either forcing massive, across-the-board cuts to programs that help families, seniors, kids and just about everyone else OR creating a global financial crisis if the U.S. defaults on debt payments. Either way, everyday people will be hurting.
Rather than proposing an unpopular, specific budget that its supporters would have to own, the bill would set spending limits that would make the cuts automatic.
According to the D.C.-based Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, “The agenda represents failed trickle-down economics at its worst and would narrow opportunity, deepen inequality, and increase hardship.” Specifically, they report that “The bill would make severe cuts – $3.6 trillion over the next decade – to the part of the budget that funds child care and preschool, schools, college aid, housing, medical research, transportation, many other national priorities.”
For starters, cuts for the next year would mean that more than 900,000 low-income people lose housing assistance and 200,000 children would lose access to Head Start, along with a reduction by $1,000 to the maximum Pell grant that makes higher education more affordable. The only real trickle down that will happen will be a loss of up to $1.3 trillion to state and local governments in federal grants to fund services.
Pentagon spending would be left untouched, and the bill would also make it easier for wealthy people and corporations avoid paying their fair share of taxes.
Among the bill’s poison pills are the kind of failed bureaucratic reporting and paperwork requirements for SNAP food assistance and Medicaid that West Virginia’s Republican supermajority wisely rejected in the regular 2023 session, but on a massive scale. Such provisions do nothing to promote work but have the effect of increasing hunger and decreasing health coverage due to paperwork and bureaucratic hurdles.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Resources has estimated that the proposed requirements would jeopardize coverage for 21 million people on Medicaid, the majority of whom are either already working, dealing with disabilities and serious health conditions, caring for family members or are in school.
The SNAP changes would fall hardest on older Americans by raising more hurdles for those between age 50 and 55, a group more likely to be subject to age discrimination and/or health issues that affect employment.
Those changes come in the wake of a decrease in funding for Medicaid and SNAP as the official COVID-era public health emergency ended.
It’s probably no accident that the cuts to Medicaid, SNAP and TANF over the next decade are almost identical to the amount of unpaid taxes rich people and corporations would save due to cuts in IRS enforcement.
For West Virginia, this would also mean cuts to things like rail safety inspections (what could possibly go wrong there?), mine safety, opioid treatment, air traffic control, preschool and child care enrollments, WIC food aid for mothers and young children and more.
Fortunately, that’s not the end of the story. The bill has pretty much zero chance of passing the Senate in its present form. Once again, in a closely divided Senate the votes of our Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., will be crucial.
I’m hoping they will weigh the House bill’s impact on West Virginians and just say no. West Virginians deserve better.