It’s not obvious from the title, but the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act is the biggest federal health care legislation in a dozen years, one that will directly benefit over 1 in 4 West Virginians.

For starters, the law permanently extends the Black Lung Excise Tax, which provides benefits for more than 4,400 West Virginia families affected by that terrible disease caused by breathing coal dust. Nationwide, nearly 26,000 families will benefit, including more than 18,000 primary beneficiaries and around 7,000 dependents. According to the Brookings Institution, black lung is most prevalent in central Appalachia, with 20.6% of miners affected.

Rick Wilson works for the American Friends Service Committee and is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist.

