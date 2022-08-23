It’s not obvious from the title, but the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act is the biggest federal health care legislation in a dozen years, one that will directly benefit over 1 in 4 West Virginians.
For starters, the law permanently extends the Black Lung Excise Tax, which provides benefits for more than 4,400 West Virginia families affected by that terrible disease caused by breathing coal dust. Nationwide, nearly 26,000 families will benefit, including more than 18,000 primary beneficiaries and around 7,000 dependents. According to the Brookings Institution, black lung is most prevalent in central Appalachia, with 20.6% of miners affected.
In the late 1960s, a historic grassroots movement spearheaded by West Virginia coal miners and supporters brought the issue to national attention and won federal legislation to establish the benefit, although its funding was in jeopardy in recent years until the bill was passed.
The Inflation Reduction Act also extends Affordable Care Act marketplace subsidies for three years for people who purchase insurance plans on the exchange, which will help around 23,000 West Virginians and over 14 million people nationwide.
People who buy care through the ACA marketplace have mostly been of the group that struggles most to find health care coverage, since they aren’t covered by employer-based insurance and don’t qualify for public programs such as Medicare, Medicaid, Tri-Care or VA benefits. Thanks largely to ACA subsidies and Medicaid expansion, the number of uninsured Americans reached an all time low of 8% this summer (still too high but a big improvement).
The biggest effect of the bill will be on people receiving Medicare, which covers more than 440,000 West Virginians and about 64 million other Americans, although these changes will be rolled out over time.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, in 2023, insulin will be capped at $35 a month on the Medicare Part D prescription drug program; drug companies have to offer rebates if prices increase above inflation; and cost sharing for adult vaccines under Part D and Medicaid will be eliminated.
The Medicare diabetes cap is a big deal, although a ruling by the Senate parliamentarian blocked its application to private insurance. According to the American Academy of Family Physicians, which supported several Inflation Reduction Act medical provisions, “More than 37 million Americans have diabetes, and an estimated one-quarter of people with diabetes in the United States ration their insulin due to costs. In 2021, U.S. diabetes deaths exceeded 100,000 for the second consecutive year.” The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources estimates that 240,626 West Virginians have that disease and approximately 65,210 are undiagnosed.
In 2024, the Inflation Reduction Act caps Medicare premium increases to 6% a year through 2030; eliminates a Part D copay for catastrophic coverage; and expands eligibility for the low-income Part D subsidy to 150% of the federal poverty level. In 2025, it caps drug costs for Medicare beneficiaries at $2,000 per year. And between 2026 and 2029, it will negotiate costs for an increasing number of expensive medicines each year.
While health care is only part of the Inflation Reduction Act, which also addresses climate change and tax fairness, those are significant steps in the right direction and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was instrumental in sealing the deal.
Of course, no legislation is perfect. Lots of West Virginians, myself included, worked hard on what would become the Inflation Reduction Act for the past year or so. We didn’t get all we wanted and got some of what we didn’t, but there are still things to celebrate.
Rick Wilson works for the American Friends Service Committee and is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist.