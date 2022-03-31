The United Health Foundation recently released it’s 2021 report on American Health Rankings. And, well, it’s kind of what you’d expect. West Virginia ranks at or near the bottom on several indicators and ranked dead last among states in the percentage of adults who reported that their health was very good or excellent.
Only 44.7% of West Virginians reported enjoying a very positive health condition, compared with the US average of 56.3% and 63.3% for Colorado, the self-reported healthiest state.
In terms of some specifics, we rank:
- 49th in occupation fatalities. Some legislators tried to gut the state mine safety agency this year, but since they failed, we might not get the honor of being 50th next year.
- 47th in economic hardship. Who could have guessed that years of anti-labor legislation, tax cuts for the wealthy, automation and corporate-driven globalization might not have brought shared prosperity?
- 48th in per capita income (see above).
- 47th in poverty (see above).
- 49th in unemployment. Incredibly, the Legislature came frighteningly close to cutting unemployment insurance eligibility from 26 to 12 weeks this session.
- 49th in food insecurity. This probably would have been much worse without federal COVID-related temporary policies that boosted food aid.
- 49th in social support and engagement, aka social capital. Social capital has been defined as all the formal and informal connections between people and groups in a society. Research by Robert Putnam of Harvard, author of “Bowling Alone,” and many others suggests that the richer a society is in diverse connections, the better it’s able to solve problems and promote positive outcomes. In fact, some research even suggests that rich social connections contribute as much to individual longevity and health as good nutrition and exercise. In West Virginia, the opioid epidemic, COVID, out-migration, declining economic security and growing inequality have contributed to a decline in social capital—and the consequences are obvious.
- 50th in drinking water violations. The lowering of clean water standards to help extractive industries profit is something of an annual sacred ritual in the Legislature.
- 49th in nutrition and physical activity, a problem made worse by many food deserts and the higher cost of healthy and fresh foods.
- 50th in depression.
- 50th in drug deaths, which is sadly not surprising given how West Virginia was bombed with opioids by pharmaceutical companies for years.
- 48th in frequent mental distress.
- 50th in premature deaths.
- 50th in asthma, arthritis, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, COPD, diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. I’m guessing that being a mineral extraction sacrifice zone didn’t help much here either.
Thank God and former Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin for Medicaid expansion for low income working adults--otherwise we’d be dropping like flies.
No doubt the social determinants of health have a lot to do with this. According to the US Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, these include the “conditions in the environments where people are born, live, learn, work, play, worship and age that affect a wide range of health, functioning, and quality-of-life outcomes and risks.” Among the factors that constitute social detriments of health are economic stability, education access and quality, health care access and quality, neighborhood and build environment, and social and community context.
The report notes that “Better self-reported health status is associated with higher educational attainment regardless of age, gender or race,” probably because “those with higher educational attainment have better jobs and higher earnings, jobs with healthier working conditions and benefits, increased health literacy and access to resources and opportunities such as healthier foods, regular exercise and health services and transportation.”
It recommends investments in early childhood education and programs to improve high school success. Unfortunately, West Virginia is moving in the wrong direction here as well. We rank 51st in the nation, counting D.C., in educational attainment, and things are likely to get worse with attacks on public schools and the thirst for tax cuts.
Meanwhile, instead of dealing with these issues, many legislators spent a lot of time this year strip mining public school funding; failing to pass caps on diabetes-related expenses; trying to sanitize and censor the teaching of history; trying to make it harder for workers and their survivors injured or killed on the job to get compensation; and trying to repeal the state income tax which helps fund higher education and other programs.
It’s nice to have good priorities. That’s what I hear anyway.