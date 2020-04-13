Rick Wilson: Remembering the great John Prine (Opinion)

Many years ago, a friend gave me a cassette of the late, great John Prine’s first album as a birthday present. She told me that someone had given her the vinyl version years before because it was so strange that she was the only person he knew who could make sense of it. I guess she saw in me a kindred spirit.
But, as the outpouring of grief at Prine’s death from coronavirus shows, we weren’t the only ones.
Despite my chronic Bob Dylan fixation, which is entirely involuntary, I gave it a try and was amazed. These songs were funny, silly, sad and serious and unlike anything I’d heard before.
It was an amazing first album, with several unforgettable songs. Some were funny, like “Illegal Smile” and “Spanish Pipedream (blow up your TV).” There were also touching songs about aging (“Hello in There” and “Angel from Montgomery”), addiction and trauma (“Sam Stone”) and fading love (“Far From Me”).
“Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore” skewered phony patriotism and uncritical support for war. And anyone who has seen the damage mining can do up close — which includes a lot of West Virginians — can relate to “Paradise.”
My friend had to explain to me exactly what was implied in the remote love song “Donald and Lydia.” Let’s just say it was a sad and sensitive treatment of something people don’t usually write songs about.
I imagine most musician wannabes, myself included, would have given anything to have written even one of those classics. His first record surpassed the lifetime achievements of many good songwriters. That was in 1971, and he was still writing them nearly 50 years later.
There was an added bonus to his songs: When I got the album, I was just trying to learn to play guitar. I was pleased to learn that if you had four chords, say G, C, D and A7, you could wing your way through quite a few of them. Throw in a minor and a capo, and you were pretty much set. And for Appalachians, his voice sounded like one of us.
One of my favorite Prine songs is “Whistle and Fish” from 1978. It’s a silly song about a serious topic, i.e. the reconciliation of God with humanity, which might require some mutual forbearance. It’s written in the spirit of Robert Frost’s words: “Forgive, O Lord, my little jokes on Thee/And I’ll forgive Thy great big one on me.”
Part of it goes like this:
“Father forgive us for what we must do
You forgive us and we’ll forgive you
We’ll forgive each other till we both turn blue
Then we’ll whistle and go fishing in Heaven.”
I’d like to think that God and Prine have let bygones be bygones and are whistling away at the Great Celestial Fishing Hole.