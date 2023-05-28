The recent proposal to increase work reporting requirements for people receiving SNAP food assistance under the Limit, Save, and Grow Act is redundant, ineffective and harmful and would be especially devastating for West Virginia individuals, families, communities and businesses.
Let’s start with redundant. Work requirements already exist for SNAP. According to the USDA, these “include registering for work, participating in SNAP Employment and Training (E&T) or workfare if assigned by your state SNAP agency, taking a suitable job if offered, and not voluntarily quitting a job or reducing your work hours below 30 a week without a good reason.” States also have the option to impose additional requirements on able-bodied adults without dependents aged 18-49, although evidence suggests that these have failed to increase workforce participation.
Then there’s harmful. The term “work requirements” in the context of changing eligibility programs such as SNAP and Medicaid is misleading. A more accurate term would be reporting requirements which involve more layers of paperwork, bureaucracy and surveillance in exchange for often meager benefits. Administering these additional requirements can be more expensive than actual food assistance. Further, reporting requirements impose burdens people receiving food assistance and the businesses, organizations and/or agencies for which they work and simply result in fewer people receiving needed assistance.
Then add ineffective to harmful. Work reporting requirements don’t promote work. For example, the New York Times reported that when West Virginia piloted the program in counties with the most favorable labor market conditions, the state Department of Health and Human Resources found that “Our best data does not indicate that the program has had a significant impact on employment figures.” Rather, people lost food aid and local businesses lost out. Similarly, when Arkansas added similar reporting requirements for Medicaid, workforce participation didn’t increase — but the number of uninsured people did.
Bureaucratic reporting requirements for food assistance hit the most vulnerable people hardest, including homeless people or those with unstable housing — a population that includes many veterans, domestic violence survivors, rural residents, people with disabilities, noncustodial adults supporting children, people in recovery from Substance Use Disorder and others.
The “Limit, Save, and Grow Act” would double down on vulnerable populations by imposing reporting requirements on older adults up to age 55. According to AARP, over 9.5 million Americans over age 50 rely on SNAP, a group that faces age discrimination in hiring and employment practices.
The number of older, low-income people who would lose basic food assistance is staggering. According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, over a 10-year period, “expanding the work requirement to adults ages 50 to 55 would reduce direct spending by $11 billion over the 2023–2033 period. About 275,000 people, on average, would lose benefits each month because they fail to meet the requirement and are not otherwise exempt. Another 19,000 people would receive smaller monthly benefits because of new income they earn from their work under the requirement.”
It might be worth remembering that West Virginia is one of the states with the highest percentage of older residents.
SNAP benefits help local businesses and economies — and loss of benefits costs both. The Food Research and Action Council reports that each dollar in federal SNAP benefits generates $1.79 in economic activity. These dollars help create jobs and keep retail businesses in operation. In 2019, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced that around 2.7 million people worked in the 90,000 or so grocery stores nationwide. It’s a safe bet that these dollars help hundreds of West Virginia retailers keep doors open, especially in rural areas.
It’s also sad to say that major corporations rely not only on SNAP dollars for income but also count on it to subsidize the low wages they pay their workers. Walmart and McDonalds are two of the largest companies that rely on public programs like SNAP and Medicaid to subsidize employees’ wages.
Reducing SNAP benefits for millions of Americans would only place greater demands on already stretched food pantries, soup kitchens, and charities which are often staffed by volunteers and seniors. It’s no wonder that food banks around the country have opposed SNAP cuts. Demand for their services already increased with benefits were reduced as the public health emergency ended this spring.
It’s no accident that the proposed cuts to programs like SNAP, Medicaid and TANF (Temporary Assistance to Needy Families), all of which serve people in hard times are almost identical to the amount of unpaid taxes rich people and corporations would save due to cuts in IRS enforcement under the same bill.
There could be no clearer example of a Robin Hood in reverse policy that takes food from hungry people to make the rich richer.
On so many levels, it’s just wrong.
Rick Wilson works for the American Friends Service Committee and is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist.