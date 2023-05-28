Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The recent proposal to increase work reporting requirements for people receiving SNAP food assistance under the Limit, Save, and Grow Act is redundant, ineffective and harmful and would be especially devastating for West Virginia individuals, families, communities and businesses.

Let’s start with redundant. Work requirements already exist for SNAP. According to the USDA, these “include registering for work, participating in SNAP Employment and Training (E&T) or workfare if assigned by your state SNAP agency, taking a suitable job if offered, and not voluntarily quitting a job or reducing your work hours below 30 a week without a good reason.” States also have the option to impose additional requirements on able-bodied adults without dependents aged 18-49, although evidence suggests that these have failed to increase workforce participation.

Rick Wilson works for the American Friends Service Committee and is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist.

