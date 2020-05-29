Rick Wilson: The white whale of supremacy (Opinion)

When I was a kid, there was a magical hangout in my hometown called The Merryland. It had a friendly proprietor, soft drinks, snacks, comic books, paperbacks and pinball.
It was a kid magnet and the first stop out of class during those free-range days when kids actually walked or biked to school.
That was the unlikely spot where my love of the writings of Herman Melville, especially “Moby-Dick,” began. The comic rack had a collection of Classics Illustrated versions of literature. The whale story hooked me.
Later, I’d read and listen to “Moby-Dick” an indeterminate number of times. My copy is as beat up as my Bible and certain other works of subversive literature. I even tortured my son by making him listen to the unabridged version on road trips when he was a kid.
It’s the classic case of a story that got away from its author. Before Moby, Melville had a promising career as an adventure writer drawing on his experiences at sea for novels like “Typee” and “Omoo.” Moby might have started out that way, but it morphed into a whale of more than 600 pages of metaphor, musings, symbolism, myth and more.
And it basically killed his promising career. It wouldn’t find an appreciative audience until the 20th Century. He kept writing but never regained his early success.
He wrote of it to his sometime friend Nathaniel Hawthorne as something broiled in hell-fire, confessing that, “I have written a wicked book, and feel spotless as the lamb.”
He loved subverting norms, conventions, affections and pieties.
The most admirable character is Queequeg, a South Sea islander who had partaken of human flesh. The narrator, Ishmael, says of him, “Better sleep with a sober cannibal than a drunken Christian.” Their cozy mutual affection borders on domestic bliss.
In a parody of the sacraments, the vengeance-obsessed Captain Ahab, “a grand, ungodly, godlike man,” baptizes a red-hot whaling barb in blood in the name of the devil in passable Latin. And that’s just for starters.
A great example that’s been on my mind lately is Ishmael’s musings on whiteness. Moby-Dick after all, isn’t just a sperm whale; he’s a white one. The book was published in 1851, when white supremacy was the official law of the land and slavery was alive and well. Then as now, the word “white” and “whiteness” was associated with things like purity, innocence and cleanliness.
Ishmael pays lip service to the conventions about whiteness but finds that “there yet lurks an elusive something in the innermost idea of this hue, which strikes more of panic to the soul than that redness which affrights in blood.” He associates it with “the heartless voids and immensities of the universe” that stab us from behind when we contemplate the stars, “the visible absence of color” and a “dumb blankness.”
It should come as no surprise that Melville was an opponent of slavery. The African American scholar Cornel West finds in his work “an unprecedented and unmatched meditation on the imperialist and racist impediments to democracy in American life.”
When I look at the state of the country and the politics of “whiteness” today, I’m with Ishmael in finding something that affrights in the innermost idea of this hue.
We’re living in a time when heavily armed white protesters can enter a state capitol — as in Michigan on May 14 — with impunity, while it’s not that unusual for unarmed African Americans to be killed at traffic stops over burned-out brake lights.
On Feb. 23, two white men in a pickup truck pursued and killed Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old African American who was jogging near Brunswick, Georgia. At first, officials recommended that no arrests be made. It was only after a video of the slaying went viral that arrests were made, more than two months later. Without public outrage, this might not have happened.
On May 25, Amy Cooper, a white woman, called the police and falsely claimed that Christian Cooper, an African American bird watcher, was threatening her life when he asked her to leash her dog in Central Park. It was a clear attempt to use the power of whiteness for police intervention. Luckily, the situation didn’t escalate.
But we’ll never know how many times such accusations led to arrest, incarceration and even death, either “legally” or by lynching.
Meanwhile, Christian Cooper has urged people to stop making threats against his accuser.
Also on May 25, George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis by a police officer who kept his knee on his neck while Floyd protested that he couldn’t breathe. The officer kept his knee in place after Floyd was no longer responsive. Despite protests from observers, other officers didn’t intervene.
Around the country, white nationalism is thriving, with tacit encouragement from high places. It seems to have tainted a section of religious life. The country is in danger of choking on Melville’s “ghastly whiteness.”
This isn’t a matter of ethnicity, ancestry or skin pigmentation. It’s about a centuries-old false ideology that has promoted violence against its targets and also justified vast inequalities that harm people of all backgrounds. The illusory drug of whiteness is the most powerful tool ever invented to divide people and keep them poor. Including white people.
Years ago, the great African American leader W.E.B. DuBois observed that “the white group of laborers, while they received a low wage, were compensated in part by a sort of public and psychological wage.” That psychological wage is a false promise compared to the real gains we could all make if solidarity across racial lines overcomes supremacy.
In “Moby-Dick,” the white whale leads the crew of the Pequod to its doom.
The jury is still out for us.