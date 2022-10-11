Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Public education was a major concern of West Virginia’s founders. Article 12, Section 1 of the state constitution says: “The Legislature shall provide, by general law, for a thorough and efficient system of free schools.”

Good luck with that these days.

Stories you might like

Rick Wilson works for the American Friends Service Committee and is a Gazette-Mail contributing columnist.

Tags

Recommended for you