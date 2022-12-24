Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

National leaders can change lives for good or bad. Never more so than authoritarians. Vladimir Putin stands out in this assessment — a dictator who continues to harm his country disastrously.

Experts have clearly shown that Russia’s prime minister is obsessed, some might say pathologically, with the past. He often has described the collapse of the Soviet Union as “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century.”

Robert Pawlicki is a retired psychologist and a frequent contributor to the Savannah (Ga.) Morning News. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

