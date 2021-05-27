Months after we all watched in shock as the U.S. Capitol was breached on Jan. 6, lawmakers are still trying to find the best ways to identify what went wrong — and what we can do to prevent similar problems in the future.
Last week, a bipartisan group of members in the House of Representatives — Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., among them — passed a bill that would create an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate exactly what bureaucratic and security failures allowed such a breach to happen.
This bipartisan group is using the commission established after the events of Sept. 11, 2001, as a model. Through this commission, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle hope to gain a fuller understanding of what needs to be done.
This was the right move, and the U.S. Senate should follow in the House’s footsteps by passing this important measure, especially Senate Republicans who are still weighing whether to support the measure or not.
In particular, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., needs to summon the will to give serious consideration to the ample short- and long-term benefits an investigation like this will provide. Surely, the Senator wants to do everything in her power to protect law enforcement and ensure robust national security of our nation’s Capitol.
In the midst of the Jan. 6 breach, well over 100 officers were injured while trying to ensure the safety of all in the Capitol, and one officer tragically lost his life.
Those who serve in the U.S. Capitol Police and all law enforcement officers across the country risk everything to keep us safe. We now owe it to them to find out what contributed to such a massive breach of security, and ensure it’s a danger that doesn’t rear its head for officers again in the future.
After all, in the months since Jan. 6, we’ve already seen the dangers that persist for Capitol Police officers. In April, for example, one radical individual, acting alone, attacked and killed a police officer.
There also are serious broader implications for national security, if the events of Jan. 6 are not scrutinized more closely. The U.S. Capitol is the heart of our country’s democratic legislative process. Anything that makes it vulnerable to an incident as dangerous as the one we saw earlier this year must be addressed immediately.
Otherwise, future radicals or terrorists might be emboldened in trying to harm the thousands of visitors and staff members that the Capitol receives every year, and could seriously damage our nation.
Some opponents of the commission are claiming it could interfere with individual criminal cases seeking to bring those at the heart of the breach in January to justice. However, while these cases are an important part of punishing those responsible, we also need to take proactive steps now to make sure we keep others from following in their footsteps.
That’s precisely where the independent commission comes in. As McKinley said after voting to pass the measure in the House, “A fair, bipartisan investigation will help us get to the bottom of what happened that day and understand the factors that contributed to it.” Understanding those factors will certainly help prevent such incidents in the future.
Despite the obvious need to do everything sensible to protect the nation’s Capitol, this might not be an easy vote for Capito.
West Virginia is not only a red state now but still has many who favor former president Donald Trump, despite the events of Jan. 6.
Capito needs to see this as a teaching moment, explaining herself well to her constituents. One can like some of the policies of the former president without endorsing the violence of some of his supporters. That might sound like splitting hairs but, actually, that’s where a lot of West Virginia voters are today.
Capito has always been a champion of common sense and bipartisan solutions to pressing issues. Moreover, she has always stood with law enforcement. As a result, she and her Republican colleagues in Washington should join together and help pass this proposed bipartisan investigative commission.
Every now and then, statesmanship is required as part of being in the world’s most exclusive club, the U.S. Senate. Let’s hope Capito rises to the occasion. After all, if McKinley can vote for this needed bipartisan commission, surely Capito can, too.