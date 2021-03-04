The Virgin Hyperloop project developed by Richard Branson’s company and former CISCO CEO John Chambers proves that tens of millions of dollars in investment can flow to West Virginia, if the circumstances are favorable.
This development is not only important in and of itself, with the numerous jobs that will be created. It should give all those across West Virginia, especially those with an appreciation for significant private-sector initiatives, a new perspective on an old topic: What can West Virginia do to diversify its economy?
The caution many have of getting hopes up for West Virginia ever taking its place among other Eastern state success stories is understandable. For years, even decades, we have watched states similar to us, in some ways, zooming ahead economically, even becoming the new home for many West Virginians in exile.
Kentucky and Tennessee are other Appalachian states that have raced past us economically, as has North Carolina. Indeed, Charlotte has a veritable colony of West Virginians, drawn there by the greener economic pastures.
However, one state, small like West Virginia, is more on point as an example of what West Virginia might be with a little more economic development, long-range planning and vision. That state is South Carolina, which has emerged as a feisty economic competitor in recent years.
South Carolina’s 21st-century economy began when state government and business leaders, out of sheer necessity, searched for a solution to address the state’s long running, yet dying, textile industry
They found it in foreign automotive manufacturing, specifically BMW, which opened its North American plant in Spartanburg in 1999. Today, BMW has 9,000 employees in a wide variety of positions at that facility, and the spinoff companies serving the plant have only added to South Carolina’s tax base.
Since then, Volvo and Mercedes-Benz Vans also have located facilities in South Carolina, near Charleston.
This automotive industry component, along with other major industries, such as tourism, has made South Carolina the Southeastern state to watch. More road building to accommodate the growth of companies and the state’s population are a routine sight in South Carolina, a state about the size of West Virginia in population.
West Virginia has a growing tourism industry, too. Plus the Virgin Hyperloop project demonstrates that top international investors can see great value in West Virginia’s workers and strategic placement in the middle of the East Coast with its massive population.
What about Southern West Virginia? What might be developed there to take the place not of the coal industry itself but many coal-related jobs that no longer exist?
An obvious industry for which West Virginia is poised to grow, with business and educational assets, is in wood products manufacturing. This is no new idea, but the demand for hardwood flooring and other manufactured products for new home construction and other uses indicate that this is an industry with a bright future. What would West Virginia’s leaders need to do to capture a growing share of this industry, with all the benefits in employment and increased tax revenue it could provide the state?
Twenty-five years ago, South Carolina added an automotive manufacturing industry in its Upstate region that now has produced new automotive facilities with excellent jobs in other parts of the Palmetto State.
In just one generation, South Carolina has turned around a backwards economic reputation, transforming itself into an internationally recognized player, with its two main state universities, Clemson and the University of South Carolina, aiding in research and preparing many of its students for roles in this growing automotive manufacturing sector.
These graduates get to stay in South Carolina, working at one of the automotive facilities.
Now, South Carolina has two great economic hubs: the Upstate and the Low Country. An increasingly diversified economy is growing there — led by automotive engineering and tourism — all because of a little strategic planning and the courage to believe in themselves as they dealt with international investors.
West Virginia can do the same, if state leaders focus like a laser beam on attracting the same kind of investment to both halves of the state. It is time for us to catch up with our southern sisters. They have enough of our young people already.