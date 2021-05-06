Back in conservative Barry Goldwater’s heyday, the U.S. senator from Arizona and presidential candidate had a striking statement for which he will always be remembered: “Extremism in the defense of liberty is no vice.”
Essentially, this statement conveyed his absolute devotion to liberty and, since America was founded on liberty, it sold well for him among conservatives in both major parties.
But there was an edge to that slogan, suggesting that any means to achieve the end of liberty is allowed. Radicals of all political flavors have this attitude from time to time. They are so fervent for their cause that ethical norms can be tossed aside, with little concern for the consequences.
Such activists might try to justify their zeal by asserting that their desired end is so important that breaking rules to achieve it is a worthy exception to the rule.
But what about zeal in the pursuit of a goal that is less than spectacular, like strict adherence to every single plank of a political party’s platform? Should a political office holder really risk their character over such a lukewarm bowl of soup?
Here, I am thinking of the odd but natural result of the hyper-partisanship that is occurring in our politically polarized age. The two major parties’ radicalized wings start to believe that any deviation from their party platform is disloyal.
The name-calling reaches shrill levels when political leaders simply vote their conscience — and not even on a major policy issue. Despite otherwise solid voting records, they are branded a “traitor.”
A traitor to what? The party’s platform?
For ages, the two parties’ platforms, laying out all of each party’s executive committee’s positions on many issues, was seen essentially as a guide — and one that very few party members even knew about.
Meanwhile, on the enduring big issues, everyone in both parties knew what was expected of a typical Republican or Democrat. However, on other, lesser matters, a certain “live and let live” attitude prevailed, allowing for a big-tent approach for both parties.
Thus, hybrids emerged. One could be a union-oriented Democrat who still wanted to give businesses, especially small businesses, a fair shake. And one could be a Republican who, while not an environmentalist, did have a sincere interest in conservation.
Nowadays, politics has become increasingly dull and predictable, with office holders in both parties having to conform to a rigid set of expectations — and on many policy issues. Articulate even a smidgen’s difference on a given issue these days, and you might become persona non grata quickly within the party’s establishment.
This was not what the Founding Fathers envisioned. They wanted people of some character and judgment to lead the new nation at all levels of government. Of course, these elected leaders would seriously consider public opinion in their deliberations. However, they were not required to throw their minds away.
Time was, a Republican or Democrat was deemed worthy of reelection if they amassed a solid 70% voting record on the issues of importance to their party’s core. Now, everyone’s a political sharpie, keeping score at home, expecting much closer to 100%.
That might sound pleasing, especially to those who have been messed over by elected officials from their own party who really did turn on some key issues. One can imagine the disappointment at having helped to elect someone, only to have them bail out on major policy issues.
However, when one votes in people whose only virtue is ideological consistency, that has consequences, too. For starters, don’t wait around for creative problem-solving from them. It’s probably not in them.
Personally, I’d rather have someone who votes my preferences most of the time but who studies the issues well and grows as a government official. Then, they can start looking for practical ways to develop creative and meaningful solutions to our significant economic and social problems.
If we put our elected leaders in extraordinarily tight ideological strait jackets, we’re also making it much more likely that highly qualified people will want to have nothing to do with public service. What intelligent person longs to be a mere robot?
If we put ourselves in their shoes for just a day, perhaps we’ll be willing to cut them a little slack. Instead of confronting them, how about a civil conversation to explain a vote cast? We can still disagree with them. If necessary, we can still work to kick them out at the next election.
But these days, we can legitimately wonder what we will get instead, if we show incumbents the door too easily.
Politics is an art, not a science. Human beings are involved. We should all remember that.