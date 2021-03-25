Had you told any West Virginia Republican 20 years ago that in 2021 their party would control all of the statewide-elected Board of Public Works, all but one of the members of the state’s delegation in D.C., and hold supermajorities in the Legislature, they would have seriously doubted it.
For generations, ever since the Great Depression, Republicans in West Virginia felt fortunate to have a third of the Legislature and perhaps a rare Republican nominee for governor with a half a chance at winning the state’s top job.
If the Republican legislative and statewide leaders’ forebears could see them now.
And yet, what would those forebears say about the direction of West Virginia after several years of being the majority party in the Legislature?
I think they’d eagerly ask if the Republican officials had done anything to turn the state’s economy around. After all, that was the legitimate question the Republicans asked the Democrats here for decades.
Isn’t the Republican Party supposed to be the one that understands business and encourages entrepreneurship?
Granted, the Legislature inherited a company store without many provisions on the shelves, but after a while, people want to see some forward momentum on job creation. They can’t blame the Democrats forever — especially now with supermajorities.
Yes, any legislative majority has an array of important policy items to pursue. Drafting the state budget is a time-consuming affair.
But without more economic activity, that state budget will either need to shrink or taxes will need to rise.
Creating jobs is the only other avenue open to us, yet the current Republican legislative majorities seem preoccupied, even apathetic about this engine of progress, namely stimulating the private sector and stepping up business recruitment efforts.
Again, wasn’t it the Republican Party that was supposed to be supportive of economic development?
Gov. Jim Justice has certainly stirred the pot this legislative session with his pitch to reduce and eventually eliminate the state income tax.
But ask yourselves this question: Had Justice not brought up his state income tax plan, what would the Republican supermajorities have proposed instead?
Where is the Republican leader who can come before the public and articulate a coherent plan for developing more business, large and small, across West Virginia?
Perhaps more is happening for stimulating the private sector than is evident. If so, the GOP owes it to the West Virginia public — and itself — to start articulating a powerful, positive, credible economic vision for the state.
Otherwise, people may begin to wonder why they gave the Republicans a chance to play for the state’s starting lineup.
Nobody expects miracles from the GOP. But some kind of long range vision is in order.