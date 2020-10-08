Ronald Reagan remains the Gold Standard among American presidents for conservatism. Reagan was successful in putting an amiable face on a political philosophy sometimes seen as tough, at least on communists and fans of big-government programs.
After an unsuccessful trial run for the GOP nomination for president in 1976, Reagan kicked in the door in 1980. The former two-term California governor not only won the Republican nomination for president but defeated President Jimmy Carter, sending Reagan to the White House.
The coalition Reagan put together in 1980 grew by 1984, allowing him to become a two-term president. Moreover, enough of that Reagan Coalition remained intact, allowing his vice president, George H.W. Bush, to win a term as president in 1988.
Some political observers called this “Reagan’s third term,” an acknowledgement of Reagan’s personal popularity, along with the notable staying power of his broad political coalition.
Other than Franklin Roosevelt and Ronald Reagan, no other multi-termed 20th-century president passed on enough political strength to help his vice president get elected.
So just who constituted this successful Reagan Coalition?
Reagan targeted broad groups of Americans with his platform of a strong national defense, tax cuts, less of a reliance on big-government solutions and traditional values, both civic and religious.
Charter members of the Reagan Coalition included groups like active members of the military and veterans, corporate business types, as well as small-business entrepreneurs, religious traditionalists and many taxpayers wanting relief across the income spectrum.
These broad groups agreed to get along, even if they sometimes had little to do with one another. Religious conservatives and big-business folks come to mind. But they both could agree on Reagan.
Having secured this substantial base of support, Reagan pitched his agenda to an even broader group of Americans: the general election voters. It was left to him and his surrogates on the campaign trail to interpret Reagan’s conservative agenda persuasively.
Reagan had been thinking about public policy and his political philosophy for decades, well before his two terms as governor of California. As a result, he had come to deeply believe in his version of conservatism and sold it like an evangelist to anyone who would listen. His prior acting experience gave him a knack at interpreting his views for a wide variety of groups nationally.
Reagan knew the two questions any good salesperson needs to answer from a prospective customer:
1. “Why should I care?”
2. “What’s in it for me?”
Reagan loved trying to convince skeptics to come over to his side. He took it as a challenge and had a thick skin.
Regardless of what happens in the upcoming presidential contest, the Republican Party — at the state and national levels — needs to return to Reagan’s sunnier side of persuasion, reaching out to broad groups of Americans, first to build their base up, then to have an appealing message that can be interpreted to even more Americans.
Some believe that red states and blue states are set in stone politically, such that we will always have razor-thin presidential elections. This view holds that for either party to attempt to win broader support is a lost cause.
Reagan would have scoffed at such small-mindedness. After all, here was a declared conservative who won 49 states, 58% of the popular vote, and an astonishing 525 electoral votes in the blowout reelection campaign of 1984.
There were decidedly liberal states then, too, in New England and elsewhere. Reagan swept them all, except Minnesota, the home state of his Democrat opponent, former vice president Walter Mondale.
Mondale was a perfectly respectable alternative, by the way. So the Republican landslide in 1984 was not so much an anti-Mondale vote but a robust pro-Reagan vote.
Reagan’s prescription for success was in interpreting in a convincing way how his hopeful conservatism was relevant to as many open-minded Americans as he could find: Republicans, Democrats and independents.
One could disagree with Reagan’s policies but still like him, even feel good about the optics of him as one’s president. He was a man of good will who believed in America. Even his opponents would concede this, as he would say of those who disagreed with him.
Reagan so believed in his conservative philosophy’s potential to grow the American economy and to increase our stature abroad that he wanted always to increase his coalition to include Americans of all races and backgrounds.
Reagan came from humble beginnings: he was no country-club Republican. His kind of Republican Party — solidly conservative but winsomely welcoming all to its banner — is the way forward for the GOP.