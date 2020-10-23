This year’s matchup for governor in West Virginia is a mirror image of what was formerly the Republican norm for decades. In those days, the Republican nominee for governor was the underdog, hoping for an Election Day miracle.
Republicans often hoped that enough conservative Democrats would come to their senses, abandon their party’s more liberal nominee and would join with Republicans and a slice of the independents to help elect the Republican nominee.
For Republicans back then, this was axiomatic, a no-brainer. After all, their party’s nominee was much more in tune with the political beliefs of conservative Democrats than the more center-left Democrat nominee.
However, Republicans then were being too idealistic. For one higher truth held tight above all else in West Virginia politics in pre-red West Virginia: Conservative Democrats never let political preferences overcome practical considerations.
Backing the winner, with all the tangible benefits that brought the conservative Democrats — government jobs, modest influence — was everything. So they usually stayed with the Democrat nominee for governor, whose party benefited from a huge advantage in voter registration.
Conservative Democrats would only lend their support to a truly noteworthy GOP governor nominee: someone with ample funding, broad support and who reached out to them.
Republican Govs. Arch A. Moore Jr. and Cecil H. Underwood fit the bill, securing five terms as governor between them over 44 years.
In a role reversal, can this year’s Democratic Party nominee, Ben Salango, draw enough Republican votes to give Gov. Jim Justice a run for his money?
In a more easily understood election year, Salango might have had a chance.
What if the GOP gubernatorial contest had been closer back in May, with Justice barely edging out Bridgeport businessman Woody Thrasher, instead of demolishing him? Salango would have had the better part of six months to exploit that significant division, offering some policy prescriptions that could draw some Republicans over to his banner.
Even without the benefit of a close GOP primary, Salango has one major attribute that could help him entice some Republicans who are fed up with Justice: unlike the governor, Salango is completely unoffensive.
Not everyone statewide knows this Kanawha County commissioner well, but they are not turned off by him. This gives those who have been alienated by Justice’s business problems or lackadaisical approach to public service a real choice this year. Additionally, the optics of a young, intelligent governor would be refreshing.
Unfortunately, Justice — a former Democrat — likely will benefit in the same way Democratic Party nominees did in the past.
Despite the fact that Justice doesn’t seem to have changed much after his celebrated conversion to the GOP early in his term, most Republicans will vote for Justice simply because he is their incumbent governor now.
West Virginians across party lines would help themselves and their state immensely if they scrutinized candidates instead of just accepting a newly acquired party label.
Jim Justice proves that any man can call himself a Republican. Can anyone honestly say that Justice reminds them of the statesman-like Gov. Underwood or, in his better moments, the charismatic Gov. Moore?