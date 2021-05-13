West Virginia is a quite intriguing place, both in reality and in the minds of those who were reared here.
For example, many of those in each generation who left the Mountain State for work elsewhere might have fled in haste, only to get misty-eyed when returning for a reunion of family and friends.
They might not want to give up the considerable attributes of 21st-century living elsewhere. But how they long to connect again with the West Virginia of their youth, a simpler, gentler time when neighbors came over for long visits regularly and family members were just down the road.
I had the incredible good fortune of growing up in a small West Virginia town with three out of four of my grandparents within a couple of miles. I can’t imagine my life without them, my parents, sisters and so many good friends and neighbors.
Years later, I realized that more time spent with people close to you, or even simply acquaintances, was the major difference in small-town living.
As a young boy, I often saw the same people multiple times per week, and in different settings, thereby giving me a more three-dimensional view of them. I got to know people well.
For example, I could see our good friends, the local hardware merchant and his wife, at church, at their store downtown when stopping by after school, then maybe at a social gathering later in the week with my parents.
In larger cities, one is lucky to see some friends three times per year, not three times per week.
This emotional closeness might well explain why West Virginians are noted for their general openness and friendliness when they live or travel elsewhere. This trait of “never meeting a stranger” might be naive at times, getting us into trouble abroad. Yet, would we really want to be any other way?
One can easily see why native West Virginians in exile, and even newcomers, like looking for the spiritual elixir here. Some find it by engaging our mountains and rivers, which is a fine thing. But the hospitality of deep souls here is the real deal.
So how about the other folks, those West Virginians who have remained and found employment here? The mere finding or creating of work in their mountain home is nothing new—settlers coming across the Alleghenies have been doing that since the 18th century.
Such innovative work, sometimes holding down more than one job, builds their character and sharpens their wits, as in previous generations. Yet some, often younger West Virginians, can have a sense that they have missed something by not venturing out into the world as so many of their friends have had to do.
These same young people have had glimpses of elsewhere in vacations and other travels. Other destinations can seem dazzling, especially when vacationing and not working.
Many of us who have lived outside the state’s borders would acknowledge the varying sites, people and experiences we have enjoyed in those places. But that doesn’t diminish our love for what West Virginia gives us. Indeed, if anything, we appreciate her all the more.
Many people return repeatedly to West Virginia because they feel comfortable here, taken in as family, almost as if we never left. That is the missing piece needed to happily content a wandering soul.
So for those who imagine they have missed out by not going elsewhere, remind yourself of something important. You have the benefit of emotional intimacy here every day — not just with our majestic landscapes but with the solid, kind and good-humored people of West Virginia.