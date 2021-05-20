With the Republican Party in ascendance across West Virginia, upcoming GOP primaries will naturally become where much of the intense political action is found.
That this is precisely the opposite of what most West Virginians over the age of 30 remember from past elections is the chief irony of this political era. For at least since the Great Depression, the winner of the Democratic Party primary was the heavy favorite in statewide races, like governor — until now.
So a look first at prospective Republican gubernatorial candidates for 2024 is in order, with an examination of potential Democrat candidates coming next. Too early you say? Ordinarily, yes.
However, unless one is a billionaire like Gov. Jim Justice might or might not still be, fundraising and networking for the job of CEO of West Virginia must at least be in the planning stages now.
So who are the possible Republican candidates for governor? This list is not meant to be comprehensive, but these are at least obvious conservatives in the public eye who are in a position to have a place at the starting gate.
We’ll start with Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
On paper, he seems hard to beat. He has exceptional name recognition from his several statewide runs for office, winning all but one. (And his feisty race against Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was respectably close.)
Morrisey also is a prodigious fundraiser. In a state where many candidates have simply relied on their own deep pockets, Morrisey has taken another path. When in fundraising mode, he calls supporters all day long — for weeks.
That takes a certain degree of self-confidence. Morrisey believes in what he’s doing and is unafraid to ask for people to join him and support his efforts.
Finally, Morrisey has a record. One that is open to media inspection and scrutiny after several years as attorney general. He has had some significant accomplishments along the way, including the settlements of the state’s opioid lawsuits. Just this month, Morrisey’s latest lawsuit netted $37 million against the opioid distributor McKesson.
Some will say the state should have gotten more. But state officials say that now a total of $84 million has been secured from pharmaceutical wholesalers.
You can bank on it that Morrisey will be reminding voters of such numbers in the future. Finally, don’t forget Morrisey’s geographical base is the growing Eastern Panhandle. Statewide elections often are decided there nowadays.
Another possible GOP gubernatorial candidate is Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va. McKinley has a distinguished career in public service, beginning as a delegate from Ohio County, concurrently serving as state GOP chairman for several years, then parlaying that experience into a successful congressional run in 2010.
Like Morrisey, McKinley is a champion for the state’s energy sector and has been in a position at the federal level to make West Virginia’s coal and natural gas industries heard.
With West Virginia losing a congressional seat, McKinley might face a dilemma: Run against one of his fellow West Virginia delegation members in D.C. or run for the Governor’s Office, which he has long coveted.
McKinley ran for that office in 1996’s epic three-way GOP primary against NASA astronaut Jon McBride and former Gov. Cecil H. Underwood. Underwood’s name recognition proved too much for McKinley to overcome in 1996, but now he is in a stronger position for another competitive GOP primary contest. Time will tell.
West Virginia’s chief elections official, Secretary of State Mac Warner, has now become one of the state’s most high-profile officials, largely from his take on election security, at the state and national levels.
Warner also has celebrated small-business growth in regular reports from his corporations division. Recipients of his monthly emails are sometimes surprised to learn that some of the state’s more obscure, rural counties are actually creating more businesses than one might imagine in a given month.
In a multi-candidate race, Warner’s two decades of distinguished military service could push him over the top. Not every candidate can remind voters they are a retired lieutenant colonel and West Point graduate.
These three Republican leaders have established themselves well in office over several years. They are known quantities to Republican voters, the general public and the donors who can help a campaign take off.
Again, others might be out there, waiting to be noticed. But for now, Morrisey, McKinley and Warner have the inside track for a place at the starting gate in 2024.