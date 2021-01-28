A recent opinion piece in The Washington Post by U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Mitt Romney, R-Utah, highlighted the process of coming to the compromise coronavirus relief bill that became law at the end of last year.
Now that Congress has started a new session, with Democrats holding small majorities in both chambers, both houses of Congress can revisit some of the policies that ended up on the cutting room floor to reach a quick agreement on the last coronavirus relief bill. One of those policies is sensible liability protection for businesses, schools, churches and health-care facilities.
Businesses across West Virginia and the nation are struggling to survive. Schools and institutions of higher education, despite heroic efforts by teachers and school service personnel, are struggling to provide the quality education our kids need and deserve.
Churches are one of the few places of solace for many in this unprecedented time but are not sure on a daily basis whether they will be able to open their doors. Health-care facilities and the brave doctors and nurses on the frontlines are buckling under the pressure of increased coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.
What everyone is looking for during these uncertain times is stability and security. Reasonable liability protections are a great way to provide a reasonable safety net to these businesses and organizations.
No small business that has demonstrably complied well with COVID-19 restrictions should be forced to close their doors fighting a frivolous lawsuit. Schools, most of which are already underfunded, cannot afford to fight off an unfair lawsuit. Health care workers are putting their lives on the line daily and also deserve to be protected.
Liability protection policies could, and should, be drafted in a way that protects businesses that have worked hard to adapt to the changing regulatory environment associated with coronavirus restrictions. At the same time, such legislation can still ensure that bad actors and businesses that have willfully ignored the rules can be held accountable.
Unfortunately, liability protections are often painted as a partisan issue, when on the state level a variety of different liability protections have passed with bipartisan support.
For example, in North Carolina, Democratic Governor Roy Cooper and the Republican-controlled state legislature passed coronavirus liability protections with a unanimous vote in both chambers before being signed into law. Indeed, currently 11 states have passed liability protections and signed them into law.
If members of both parties in the states can come together to pass reasonable liability protections, then Congressional leaders can do the same. Given the partisanship in Congress, moderates on both sides of the aisle will need to come together to support such legislation..
Senators Manchin and Romney can work together, just like they did for the last coronavirus-relief bill, to pass reasonable liability protections to help businesses, schools, churches and our health care workers.
Each of these important societal institutions deserve our thanks and a modicum of protection from potentially frivolous lawsuits.