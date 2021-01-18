Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., has a rare opportunity to make a significant contribution as West Virginia sorts out the aftermath of the mass break-in at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
President Donald Trump’s recent actions in D.C. stirred over a thousand of his supporters to break into the Capitol. Five people lost their lives as a result of this mob violence, and people are looking for real leaders in the aftermath of this tragedy.
In better times, Capito, like nearly all Republican senators, supported Trump in the main, no doubt never imagining that Trump’s single term in office would be so destructive, to the nation and, potentially, to the GOP.
Fresh off a 2020 reelection win where she secured 70% of the vote, Capito is popular these days. A clear majority of the public gives her credit for her policy positions, constituent relations efforts, as well as her friendly, frank demeanor.
As a result, most West Virginians, particularly Republicans, likely would consider seriously what she has to say in the aftermath of the recent violence in D.C. After all, she was there, participating in the U.S. Senate’s ritual certification of the Electoral College’s votes from the 2020 presidential contest.
Capito has the politician’s gift for reasoned, tempered language. This is not a bad approach on most occasions, as a political leader necessarily needs to consider all angles from those they represent.
On the other hand, a leader, especially one as high up the ladder as a U.S. senator, is expected to be clear and to give constituents the benefit of their view on public policy matters.
Capito sees much more in D.C. than most of us ever will. So we need her perspective, and not just in a soundbite, especially on the difficult matters at hand related to the conduct of President Trump.
Capito understands why West Virginia twice voted overwhelmingly for Trump. Some of his issues mirrored some of hers, such as defending West Virginia’s proud but diminishing coal industry. So she can relate to West Virginians who supported Trump while also suggesting that a more positive approach to leadership is in order.
For example, she can note that many of the economic policies Trump co-opted from the Republican Party, especially those that helped spur the nation’s economy earlier in his administration, remain key issues she supports. Trump didn’t invent such economic policies, some of which Capito had supported for many years before Trump entered politics.
Capito can make the case that such economic issues would be better advanced now with new leadership in her party, leadership that is more civil and inclusive.
But then Capito can bring her moral leadership to bear on the parts of Trumpism that seriously need to be left behind, such as Trump’s mixed signals on race and violence or the constant stream of invective on his now-blocked Twitter feed.
A woman as consistently civil in her public duties as Shelley Moore Capito surely could not have enjoyed aspects like these — especially from her party’s leader and president over the past four years.
This is Capito’s moment to make a lasting contribution to her state by leading honest, sustained dialogue with her constituents, helping them to chart a more decent future for our state and nation.
However, if leaders like Capito are not able to show their constituents a better way forward than Trumpism, the Republican Party might be held hostage by it for years to come.