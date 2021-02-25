Over the past four years, I have noticed a rather clear generational divide politically when it comes to race relations in America. In the older generation, many people seem to have a somewhat more hands-off view of race issues.
They feel that they are doing their part by not indulging in racial stereotypes. They might not have too many friends of other races, but where they live might have something to do with that. West Virginia, for example, has many counties that have a very small minority population.
Notably, they do not feel that they are doing wrong by associating themselves with a national political leader who, to many younger-generation voters, has gone out of his way to be insensitive to minorities.
For example, when then-President Donald Trump called certain nations “s--thole countries,” many younger generation voters were appalled. Anyone raised after the late 1960s often has a new worldview on race. We were raised on TV shows like “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood,” “Sesame Street,” “The Electric Company” and “Zoom.”
Each of these entertaining and educational children’s programs had one significant common denominator: The cool kids and actors seen in them were of diverse races.
As a result, even a kid in predominantly white West Virginia understood after a while that different races exist and like to work and play together like anybody else. In short, we saw people of other races not as a threat but as potential friends.
And you don’t call the ancestral nations of your friends “s--thole countries,” as Trump did. Not only is it bad diplomacy, it’s an insult to many friends of younger Americans.
This might explain why many older-generation voters simply don’t understand why so many younger-generation voters voiced sustained outrage at Trump’s remarks after the Charlottesville, Virginia, tragedy. When Trump left it unclear as to whether he meant that white supremacists have “good people” among them, that was when many younger voters drew a line through his name.
You have to go back nearly 50 years, to Alabama Gov. George Wallace’s run for president, to hear any nominee from either party call any white supremacists “good people.” Few younger-generation voters, unless they were already hardcore Trump supporters, would want to identify with that kind of perspective.
Older-generation voters have seen a great deal of change for the better on race relations during their lifetimes. They might well have supported the landmark 1964 Civil Rights Voting Act and witnessed the end of segregation.
Some of them might sympathize with a Black parent, hearing that their son or daughter had been pulled over by the police for apparently no other reason than driving while Black.
However, the big difference among many older- and younger-generation voters is experiencing actual empathy for other races — of identifying with them, not simply feeling sorry for them. As a result, many younger-generation voters want to have nothing to do with racist ideas or those who promote them.
Going forward, for a national political figure or party to have any kind of future in an increasingly diverse America, they must listen to younger-generation voters on what they consider non-negotiables, like forward-looking race relations. After all, younger-generation voters will be deciding most elections soon.
Policy differences on certain issues might continue, but most younger-generation voters can at least agree that minority races and religions can be just as American as anyone else as long as they love this country.
Whether by serving with distinction during wartime as minorities in the nation’s military, escaping religious or political persecution in their home countries or simply looking for better economic opportunity and playing by the current immigration rules, diverse Americans have proven their commitment to America in a broad number of extraordinarily positive ways.
One only needs to go to a U.S.-naturalization ceremony, with diverse families and friends cheering on their newly minted American citizen, to understand that we greatly benefit as a nation from the variety of people our country has always attracted.
America is more than a place. We’re a collection of outstanding ideas, like individual liberty, participatory government and economic opportunity. We should be honored that so many different people agree with those ideas and want to share in building them up.