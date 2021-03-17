Many know that Christmas, the Christian holiday celebrating the birth of Jesus, coincides with a pagan feast of the winter solstice. For example, the older term "Yule" is likely derived either from the German "jol" or the Anglo-Saxon "geol."
Early Christians looking for converts seem to have learned the value of incorporating those preexisting cultural aspects that didn't contradict Christian teachings. Thus, we have items like the yule log and what we now call Christmas trees.
Another ancient tradition was using greenery to make beautiful wreaths, which were meant to give hope that spring was not too far away -- a fond thought in the middle of a long, Northern European winter.
But what about Easter? Perhaps the connection between the earth's coming to life again juxtaposed with Jesus' resurrection is so obvious that we forget to look into the details of this Christian rite of spring.
The gospel accounts of Jesus' trial, crucifixion and resurrection are clearly associated with the Jewish tradition of Passover. Thus, in a sense, Easter was already a cultural hybrid from the start, a Christian high holy day built on one from Judaism.
But how many of us know that the very term "Easter" is likely derived from the name of the pre-Christian goddess in England, "Eostre," who was celebrated at the beginning of spring?
One can look at the Christians' incorporating of local customs like these as cultural appropriations -- or as skillful efforts to not throw the cultural baby out with the bathwater.
Early Christians, bringing the gospel to Europe, do not appear to expect each new evangelized area to become exactly like them, apart from essential doctrine. This is consistent with the early church's designated leader, Peter, learning centuries earlier that Gentiles need not first adopt all Jewish customs in order to become Christians.
As a result, early Christians, bringing the gospel to many new people, saw value in relating this new faith to whatever their audience already knew from their own surroundings. St. Patrick using the clover to illustrate the Trinity to the Irish comes to mind.
What better analogy for Jesus' resurrection than spring itself? Picture a strong, beautiful lily pushing itself up from under the springtime soil after the cold, harsh "death" of winter?
Because of the pandemic, people worldwide have now experienced over a year of death, grave health concerns, a battered economy and more isolation than we ever dreamed possible in our 21st-century life.
Evangelists from a faraway land, touting a new faith for us to consider today, no doubt could make instant connections with us by speaking of the death, decay and weariness life can throw at us.
But what about life after all this death? Can we still connect with that? What about hope -- is that just too light to consider right now?
Yet, how wonderful the simple pleasures we took for granted will be after we can get together more often again. Of that, there can be little doubt.
Perhaps that lily has not yet broken through our hilly mountain soil across West Virginia. But let's at least clap each other on the back for making it this far.
Let's also give a special thanks to all those who have kept the young and old safe over the past year and a few months more.
Anytime one of us helps another in a crisis like this one, that's when the lily blooms, with the joy of new life already animating us.