In so many parts of the state, people are showing a willingness to stand in line for hours to be part of early voting. Presumably, they thought that by voting early, they would avoid such long lines on Election Day.
So how do we account for this surge in good citizenship when we are told (and may ourselves feel) that this election can’t end soon enough for most Americans? One would think voter turnout would be lessened in such a sour, partisan atmosphere.
The most obvious answer is that, in the presidential contest at the top of the ticket, voters this year are not voting so much for their dreams but driven by their fears. In short, Democrats are voting against Trump, just as Republicans are voting against Biden. Neither side can fathom what life will be like if the other party’s nominee wins the White House.
This is plausible. Many a politico has noted that voters often vote against candidates or ballot measures. To imagine this kind of politics, summon the image of Custer at the Battle of Little Big Horn. A particularly partisan voter, on either side of the aisle, just keeps firing away at the perceived enemy until they are, as predicted, totally surrounded.
Politics in America has always been punchy, even bare-knuckled. However, we seem to be in a new phase now, where compromise is not only a dirty word but a nonnegotiable item. Any Republican who would go on record as trying to work on a bill with a Democrat in Washington, D.C., would soon have a primary challenger. And vice versa.
But the people’s business needs to get done, with participation from officials in both parties sometimes, or else democracy stalls out. Even if the Democrats sweep not only the White House but also add a U.S. Senate majority to their existing control of the House of Representatives, good legislation will not occur without bipartisan support.
So what is the answer? America needs some persuasive, reasonable, elected national leaders in both parties to come forward as a unified group. They then need to demonstrate that they can be solidly Republican or Democrat, while also willing to sell effective, compromise legislation to their constituents and the nation.
Whatever happened to salesmanship in American politics? That takes work, not soundbites, and is fast becoming a lost art. However, with the right leaders and popular issues, persuasive reasoning can still move the human heart.
America has had no shortage of such persuasiveness over the years. President Bill Clinton famously took on welfare reform, a tall order for a Democrat.
President Ronald Reagan, the ultimate Cold War warrior, decided late in his second term to remove an enormous number of nuclear weapons from the earth in a deal with Soviet premier Mikhail Gorbachev. He had the standing to pursue that arms deal from the credibility he had built through decades of persuasive anti-communist talks and speeches.
While persuasion and compromise are not popular lanes in American politics these days, they are wide open for the right kind of leader.
Many Americans are, in one way, better informed than ever before, thanks to watchdog organizations across the ideological spectrum telling their supporters how their office holder votes on key issues. There is no question that a politician who consistently votes against the image he or she promoted at election time demands the label “hypocrite.”
But for the good of the country to move forward, to simply secure temporarily a half a loaf for each side, might an occasional vote, explained well by the candidate, be forgiven?
We had better hope so, or else the only independently minded voting in D.C. will be by those rare people who are retiring and not seeking election. That is a handful — not enough to get the nation’s business done well.