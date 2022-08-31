Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

It was during the bull-running festival in Pamplona in 2016 that five men — calling themselves a “manada,” or wolf pack — gang-raped an 18-year-old girl. They taped it on a cellphone, where the woman appeared still and with her eyes shut.

The Spanish court initially refused to convict for rape, because of the absence of evidence of violence or coercion, what American law has required as “force or threat of force.”

Stories you might like

Susan Estrich is a syndicated columnist.

Recommended for you