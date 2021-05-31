We celebrated Memorial Day this week as a holiday that has a deeper and more complex history than most realize. On its face, Memorial Day honors men and women who died while serving in our nation’s military. But there’s more.
Memorial Day doesn’t honor veterans, active military members or others serving. It doesn’t even honor family members, although it might commemorate them. The purpose of Memorial Day is to recognize those who died while serving in our military. But it didn’t start that way.
Many wars were fought before the Civil War. There was the American Revolution; the Quasi-War; Barbary Wars; Tecumseh’s War; the War of 1812; the Texas Revolution; the Mexican-American War; Bleeding Kansas; the Rogue River Wars; First and Second Opium War; Utah War; John Brown’s Raid on Harpers Ferry; and that’s not to count the almost endless string of 13 Indian wars fought between 1776 and the beginning of the Civil War in 1861.
Even the concept of soldiers dying while defending our country is murky for, during the Civil War, we fought each other. We held allegiance to either our federal government, aka the Union, North or Yankees, or the Confederate States of America, aka Confederates or the South.
It was this Civil War that gave us need for Memorial Day. Over 620,000 soldiers died in this war which stretched from 1861 to 1865. That was 2% of our 1870 population, more than any other war in our nation’s history. In fact, more soldiers died in the Civil War than died in World War I, World War II, Korea and Vietnam combined (616,640).
And there also was a difference in the intensity of these deaths. Combatants did not die in some remote land. They died in our farm fields that became battlegrounds, mainly in the South.
It was these deaths that required us to establish our first national cemeteries, where we buried our war dead. And our communities around them began springtime tributes afterwards by decorating graves. These celebrations became known as Decoration Day and, by 1890, every Northern state had adopted it as a state holiday, as well as throughout the South.
The world wars of the 1900s turned Decoration Day into a generalized day of remembrance, instead of just for the Civil War. And, in 1971, it was recognized and renamed Memorial Day.
The Civil War was followed by a period of reconstruction (1865-1877). This attracted Northerners to the South, known as carpetbaggers. They sought to promote politics like the rights for African Americans to vote and hold office, as well as attract opportunists seeking political and business advantages.
They were assisted by “scalawags,” or Southerners who supported their efforts. White Southerners often lost their land for their inability to pay taxes during this difficult period.
Three constitutional amendments ended the Confederacy. The 13th (abolished slavery), 14th (addressed citizenship rights and equal protection of the laws) and 15th (prohibited discrimination in voting based on “race, color or previous condition of servitude”).
Three distinct movements also resulted from this period.
First were the immediate needs requiring rebuilding of the South.
Second came the white supremacists, enforced by groups such as the Ku Klux Klan. They included racial segregation and preservation of white political and cultural domination.
And third were the emancipationists, who sought full freedom, citizenship, male suffrage and constitutional equality for African Americans.
These last two still have not yet been reconciled.
By the 1870s, Southern politicians regained legislatures and began enacting restrictive voter registration and election laws, as well as passing segregation legislation known as “Jim Crow” laws. These laws were solidified in 1896 by the US Supreme Court decision in Plessey v. Ferguson, in which they approved “separate but equal” accommodations that were not overturned until Brown v. Board of Education, in 1952.
That, of course, led to the 20th-century Civil Rights Movement.
Although we’ve celebrated Memorial Day since 1971, we still have a long way to go.