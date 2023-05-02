You’re getting older. In fact, those of us in the industrialized world have gained about 30 additional years of life over the past 5,000 years according to the Anti-Ageism Taskforce at The International Longevity Center USA, now housed at Columbia University.
Perhaps that’s why we see many political leaders as active septuagenarians (70-year-olds) and octogenarians (80-year-olds). Yet, being an older candidate seems to be a negative. It shouldn’t be. Here’s why.
Let’s start with reality. We all know that President Joe Biden is 80 and Donald Trump is 76. We also know Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is 75, and West Virginia governor and Senate candidate Jim Justice turned 72 last week. Youthful Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., will join the 70 club this November and, for the record, your youthful and favorite columnist, Tom Crouser, is a mere 77. There’s more. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is 72, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is 81. I could go on.
Why the stereotypes about age?
First, it’s presumed that older candidates might croak. Let me point out the obvious that we’re all in the croak zone.
Second, there’s an assumption that certain diseases are “old-age diseases.” Although old age is blamed, the real culprits include poor nutrition, environmental pollutants, stress and genetic predisposition. Additionally, this stereotype limits research funding on some illnesses that affect us all, such as Parkinson’s disease and arthritis.
Third, many of us of a certain age bring negative stereotypes on ourselves by being careless about seeking medical attention or staying physically fit. We believe the myth that poor health is an inevitable part of the aging process.
It’s not. Just because we’re old doesn’t mean we have to be decrepit.
According to the American Psychological Association report, “Older Adults’ Health and age-Related Changes: Reality Versus Myth,” dementia (including Alzheimer’s disease, the most common type of dementia) is not a normal part of aging. Approximately 5% of individuals between 71 and 79, and 37% of the population above age 90, are affected.
For most older adults, age-associated changes in cognition (thinking) are mild and do not significantly interfere with daily functioning. Older adults are capable of learning new skills even late in life, although learning might take longer than for younger adults. Short-term memory shows noticeable changes with age, but long-term memory declines less with age.
Some changes in cognition are normal with age, such as slower reaction times and reduced problem-solving abilities. The speed with which information is encoded, stored and retrieved also slows as we age. However, many older adults outperform their younger counterparts on intelligence tests that draw on accumulated knowledge and experience.
Wisdom and creativity often continue to the very end of life.
Personality traits remain relatively stable over time. For example, people who were outgoing during young adulthood are likely to be outgoing in later life.
Most older adults report good mental health and have fewer mental health problems than other age groups.
As they age, people are generally more satisfied with their lives and more optimistic about growing older.
Two thirds of older adults who are not living in long-term care settings report their health to be good, very good or excellent compared to others their age.
Only about 5% of older Americans live in nursing homes at any given time. However, the percentage increases with age.
Not only that, but among the various age groups in the United States, the 65-plus group was the fastest growing between 2010 and 2021, with its population increasing 38%.
Yet, according to the Anti-Ageism report, only 10% of American medical schools require course work or rotations in geriatric medicine; less than 3% of medical school graduates even take elective courses in geriatrics; and there’s only about 7,600 geriatric physicians for a 35 million population now, and that is projected to double to 70 million by 2030.
Perhaps that’s the real issue. Not whether our politicians are older or not.
Whippersnappers.