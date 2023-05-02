Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

You’re getting older. In fact, those of us in the industrialized world have gained about 30 additional years of life over the past 5,000 years according to the Anti-Ageism Taskforce at The International Longevity Center USA, now housed at Columbia University.

Perhaps that’s why we see many political leaders as active septuagenarians (70-year-olds) and octogenarians (80-year-olds). Yet, being an older candidate seems to be a negative. It shouldn’t be. Here’s why.

Stories you might like

Tom Crouser is a business consultant living in Mink Shoals. Reach him at tom

@crouser.com and follow

@TomCrouser on Twitter. Also connect via Facebook and LinkedIn.

Tags

Recommended for you