Can employers require you to have a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment? Seems the answer is “yes.” Mostly. Sorta. OK, pretty much. There are exceptions. Let me explain.
For starters, I checked in with the Husch Blackwell law firm of St. Louis. They have 23 offices throughout the United States and more than 800 attorneys. In a state-by-state review, they found most states currently recognize only medical or religious objections to an employer’s vaccine mandate.
West Virginia is one of them, so employers may require that we must be vaccinated. That is, unless there is an employer-employee agreement (contract) preventing such.
Even then, the Society for Human Resources Management says the vaccine policies must have certain exceptions, which must be job-related, and consistent with business necessity.
Like what exceptions? Exceptions must be made for employees who cannot be vaccinated because of disabilities or due to sincerely held religious beliefs. However, employers do not have to accommodate an employee’s secular or medical beliefs about vaccines. That’s according to Robin Samuel, an attorney with Baker McKenzie, in Los Angeles.
Additionally, the more likely it is that nonvaccinated employees put customers, fellow employees or the public at risk, the more compelling the case will be for employer-mandated vaccines.
Alissa Kranz, an attorney with Lieser Skaff Alexander, in Tampa Bay, said, “Employees [who] choose to [quit], depending on whether or not a vaccination policy [is implemented] ... could result in business slowdowns and negative publicity.”
On the other hand, if a mandatory vaccination policy is not imposed, employees might allege that the employer failed to provide a safe and healthy work environment, as required by the Occupational Safety and Health Act.
So, while an employer can mandate vaccinations as a condition of employment, there must be significant exceptions for any disability employees might have or for religious beliefs prohibiting vaccinations. Therefore, employers are more likely to encourage workers to get immunized, rather than demand or mandate it.
Last December, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission confirmed that a COVID-19 vaccination policy by itself does not violate the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Absent a contract, the holding of a job is generally “at will,” meaning the employer can set working conditions, says Dorit Reiss, a law professor at the University of California, Hastings, who specializes in legal and policy issues related to vaccines.
She also says restrictions in workplace vaccine mandates are generally tied to the ADA and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, meaning reasonable accommodations could be required to give workers alternatives. However, she adds, EEOC guidance finds a worker can still be excluded from a job if their nonvaccinated status poses a risk to the workplace when there is no way to provide a reasonable accommodation.
Medical and religious accommodations are just two factors employers must consider in deciding to implement a vaccination requirement. There could be liability issues, if workers or customers contract COVID-19 at the business.
“For example, essential workers in retail stores or in food production plants ... seem to be at high risk,” Reiss says. “Those employers could reasonably require [a COVID-19 vaccination], because, if an employee doesn’t vaccinate, it’s not just a risk to them. It’s a risk to other employees, and a [potential] risk to customers.”
“On one hand, [vaccine requirements] limit the autonomy of workers,” Reiss says. “On the other hand, they also protect workers by making the workplace safer. So, it’s not just a mandate to limit rights. A mandate can also protect rights to a safe work environment.”
What will it be? My view is that employers’ vaccine mandates will be more probable as the vaccines’ safety data builds. But we’ll have to await the results of the inevitable lawsuits to really know. What we do know right now is that it won’t be up to just the employee to decide. So, the probability of maintaining one’s job appears to me to be on the side of getting vaccinated.