No, we didn’t bail out the banks in the case of the Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank and now First Republic.
Huh?
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. did. And the FDIC didn’t rescue the banks as such, rather they bailed out depositors. And while the FDIC is a permanent government agency, it’s funded by bank fees based largely on deposits, not your tax dollars. So, like an insurance plan, the procedure went as intended and it didn’t cost you. Here’s more.
Banking is riskier than most businesses. The credit risk is obvious. They could lend money and not be paid back. Operational risks can be high when engaged in trading or if a hacker were to compromise a bank’s computers. But market and liquidity risks were the cause of the most recent troubles. Market risks are based on unpredictability, such as changes in interest rates often resulting in liquidity risks, or the inability of a bank to have enough cash to meet withdrawal demands.
Silicon Valley Bank, a key banking institution for start-ups like Pinterest, Shopify and CrowdStrike, as well as venture capital firms, saw its deposits triple between 2019 and 2022, to $211 billion. With plenty of cash and fewer borrowers, it invested cash on hand into safe but low-interest-paying government bonds.
When the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates to tamp down inflation, the market value of its bonds dropped. That squeezed the bank’s margin between the interest they paid depositors and the interest earned from the bonds, but the market value of the bonds dropped. After the bank sold some bonds at a loss and announced it (which is required), depositors began withdrawing funds en masse.
Think of “It’s a Wonderful Life.” In one scene, Uncle Billy misplaced a deposit resulting in the Bailey Savings and Loan not having enough cash to meet the withdrawal demands, spurred on by rumors started by Mr. Potter. The day was saved when George and Mary gave up their honeymoon cash to keep the savings and loan afloat.
But there’s a difference between depositors and stockholders.
Stockholders are the folks who put up the cash to start the bank (the Baileys). Depositors are folks who park their money in the bank in exchange for interest but no ownership.
Nearly all incorporated, commercial U.S. banks see the FDIC insuring depositors up to $250,000 per account.
However, no one insures the stockholders. Should a bank fail, depositors (not stockholders) get their money back. Stockholders usually lose their entire investment.
Yet, many accounts exceed $250,000 and aren’t guaranteed. According to Silicon Valley Bank’s Feb. 2023 10-K filing, about 90% of their funds were uninsured. At the first sign of trouble, it’s intuitive to think those with uninsured accounts would move their funds to a more stable bank, while it makes no nevermind to those insured.
Why do depositors have large accounts? Many are payroll accounts, which are hard, if not impossible, to break into smaller accounts. Other people have other reasons.
And that’s what happened at Silicon.
This led to an FDIC intervention to guarantee all depositors, even accounts with more than $250,000, would be paid.
Huh?
Yes, those over $250,000.
Although the insured limit is $250,000 per account, the FDIC’s chief mandate is to maintain confidence and stability in the banking system. So, the FDIC may extend the limit. And it did. Analysts warned that, without intervention, the collapse of SVB would have precipitated the potential closure of thousands of businesses.
This “systemic risk exception” allows the FDIC to intervene in situations where stability is at risk and, thus, is the least-costly solution, although there is no guarantee it will be used again.
So, the recent bank rescues didn’t cost you anything, although the safest thing to do is to have less than $250,000 in your account.
Or give it to me. I’ll hold it for you.