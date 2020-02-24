Tom Crouser: Being remotely competitive (Opinion)

Hung out with Brad Smith, Dan Schulman and Shantanu Narayen last week at the Keith-Albee, in Huntington, where Brad expressed the same economic development thought I had. To beat Lebron James, don’t play him in basketball.
Let me explain.
The event was the Marshall University Lewis College of Business and the Brad D. Smith Schools of Business Dean’s Distinguished Speaker Series, sponsored by Mountain Health Network. Sort of falls off your tongue doesn’t it?
Many state leaders were there. Jerome Gilbert, Marshall’s president, attended, of course, along with West Virginia University’s Gordon Gee; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.; Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va.; West Virginia Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson; West Virginia House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay; Gov. Jim Justice’s chief of staff, Mike Hall; and a whole bunch of legislators, along with me and 1,800 of my closest friends sitting in the audience.
Now, even though Brad is Brad from Kenova, he serves as Intuit’s (QuickBooks, Quicken and TurboTax) executive board chairman as well as chairman of Nordstrom’s. Dan is Dan Schulman, president and CEO of PayPal, and Shantanu is Shantanu Narayen, chairman and CEO of Adobe Inc.
They’re heavyweight Silicon Valley types who were asked what it would take for them to locate something in West Virginia. Brad referenced Intuit’s “Prosperity Hub,” already coming to Bluefield with 200-500 jobs and an innovation lab.
That’s when he said something more important. West Virginia didn’t necessarily need to attract businesses these days, since a full 25% of Intuit’s workforce works remotely. Dan and Shantanu backed that up. The competition is about talent, and companies will go where the talent is.
According to FlexJobs.com, 3.9 million U.S. employees in 2017, or 2.9% of U.S. workers, work from home at least half the time, up from 1.8 million in 2005 (a 115% increase). They further predict that 38% of full-time staff will work remotely in the next decade.
Brad pointed to the Tulsa, Oklahoma, program focused on recruiting remote workers to move to Tulsa and noted it needed investigation.
I had written about that and other similar programs last year.
Here are some details. Tulsa Remote is recruiting 250 people in 2020 who will move to Tulsa in exchange for a $10,000 stipend. The program provides some cash up front for relocation, a monthly stipend and then the balance at the completion of one year.
To be eligible, you must move to Tulsa within six months, currently have full-time remote employment (or self-employment outside of Oklahoma), be older than 18 and be eligible to work in the United States.
The company website connects would-be remote workers with necessities, such as housing centered around the remote community.
If workers need desk space, that can be provided by one of Tulsa’s co-working communities, where collaboration might be had with other entrepreneurs, remote workers and digital nomads. They even hold community building programs, events and meetups.
So, who funds it? Tulsa is lucky enough to have George Kaiser as a native son. He joined the family oil business in 1966 and now is among the 100 richest people in the world and a philanthropist. He founded the George Kaiser Family Foundation, which started the program.
But that’s not the only program. Vermont’s legislature is currently evaluating additional funding for its pilot Remote Worker Grant Program, which was a $10,000 two-year grant for workers moving to Vermont.
And there’s at least nine cities willing to pay for residents, including several ready to provide free land for homesteaders.
My point is that we shouldn’t be wrapped up trying to eliminate an inventory tax for corporations that would greatly disrupt our school and county finances, when our total real estate and inventory tax combined is low, compared to competitive states. Besides, there’s a lease-back workaround for desirables that may be negotiated individually.
No, we should play Lebron James in checkers. What would it take to compete for remote workers? An educated workforce and broadband will do. Now, there’s something the Legislature can work on.